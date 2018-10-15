This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
IRFU announce 11 full-time contracts as Women's Sevens team begin Olympic campaign

The World Series kicks off in Colorado this weekend.

By Niall Kelly Monday 15 Oct 2018, 11:46 AM
Lucy Mulhall: one of 11 Irish players on a full-time IRFU contract.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Lucy Mulhall: one of 11 Irish players on a full-time IRFU contract.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

ELEVEN IRISH PLAYERS have been given full-time contracts as the Women’s Sevens team open their campaign to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

A further 12 players have agreed development contracts ahead of the opening round of the 2018/2019 World Series, which takes place in Colorado this weekend.

The World Series — which consists of six events and finishes next June — is the first of three avenues which Ireland will have to qualify for the Olympics.

The top four World Series teams will qualify for Tokyo, but if Ireland miss out, they can also qualify by winning the Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix in 2019.

Additionally, the second- and third-ranked teams from the Grand Prix will go into a World Repechage, with a final qualification place on offer for the winners.

“This investment reflects Irish Rugby’s ambition for Ireland Sevens to be represented at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in two years’ time,” IRFU performance director David Nucifora said.

“The 23 women’s player contracts and the establishment of match payments for the Women’s XV squad is reflective of the IRFU’s strategic goals to develop the women’s game over the coming years.

“Full-time XV’s contracts are not being considered at present as the greatest level of investment within the women’s game will be focused on developing and enhancing the player pathway experience, creating greater access to the game and driving participation.”

The Ireland Men’s Sevens squad contracts for their own Olympic qualification campaign will be confirmed following the completion of the Celtic Cup this weekend.

Ireland Women’s Sevens Full-Time Contracts

  • Kathy Baker (Blackrock College)
  • Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke)
  • Aoife Doyle (Shannon/Railway Union)*
  • Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College)
  • Stacey Flood (Railway Union)*
  • Louise Galvin (UL Bohemians)
  • Eve Higgins (Railway Union)*
  • Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum)
  • Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union)*
  • Audrey O’Flynn (Ireland Sevens Programme)
  • Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere)

Ireland Women’s Sevens Development Contracts

  • Claire Boles (Railway Union)*
  • Megan Burns (Tullamore)*
  • Anna Doyle (Tullow/Railway Union) *
  • Katie Heffernan (Mullingar/Railway Union)*
  • Brittany Hogan (Railway Union)*
  • Claire Keohane (UL Bohemians)
  • Lucinda Kingham (Monaghan)*
  • Emily Lane (Mallow)*
  • Anna McGann (Old Belvedere)*
  • Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere)
  • Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union)*
  • Dorothy Wall (Fethard)*

* Denotes player from U18 Sevens Development programme

