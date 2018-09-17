This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Zebo scores, McCall's Sarries march on and Patterson dots down for Pirates

It was another busy weekend in England and French rugby for a raft of Irish-qualified players.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 17 Sep 2018, 4:43 PM
1 hour ago 2,306 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4239993

IN THIS ARTICLE, we round-up the Irish Abroad’s involvement in England and France, as well as the Guinness Pro14 and the Southern Hemisphere, in recent days.   

Gallagher Premiership

Mark McCall‘s Saracens made it three bonus-point wins from three so far this season with a 38-27 victory away to Northampton on Saturday, leaving them level on match points with leaders Exeter Chiefs.

Saturday was also a good day for Girvan Dempsey, attack coach at Bath, as his side scored five tries in a 37-32 success away to Harlequins, who used former Ireland U18s scrum-half Charlie Mulchrone off the bench.

Callum Black Former Ulster loosehead Callum Black is now starting for Worcester. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Meanwhile, ex-Ulster loosehead Callum Black started and scrum-half Michael Heaney was an unused sub for Worcester Warriors -where Neil Doak is the attack coach - as they lost 23-20 at home to Newcastle.

Newcastle’s starting XV included former Ireland U20 hooker George McGuigan.

On Friday night, Ian Madigan was at out-half for Bristol in a 35-13 defeat away to Gloucester, whose director of rugby is David Humphreys.

Madigan kicked two penalties and a conversion, as well as playing an integral part in Luke Morahan’s try, while former Ireland U20 lock Joe Joyce started in Bristol’s second row and ex-Ireland U19 Sevens international Callum Sheedy came off the bench. 

Joe Joyce and Peadar Timmins dejected Former Ireland U20 lock Joe Joyce [left] started for Bristol. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Bristol, who count Conor McPhillips and John Muldoon among their coaching staff, will hope for a better outcome at home to Harlequins next weekend.

Yesterday’s Premiership fixture saw Leicester’s interim head coach Geordan Murphy suffer defeat as his side went down 41-35 away to Wasps, whose defence coach is Ian Costello. 

Greene King IPA Championship

Cornish Pirates made it three wins from three this season to retain their leadership of England’s second tier, with Irish centres Rory Parata and Callum Patterson continuing their midfield partnership.

Callum Patterson Callum Patterson scored for Pirates. Source: Presseye/Brian Little/INPHO

25-year-old former Ulster man Patterson was among the try-scorers in a comprehensive 46-17 win away to Hartpury College.

Kilkenny College product Peter Lydon was a key figure as Ealing Trailfinders notched their second consecutive victory, a 42-24 win over Yorkshire Carnegie, with the fullback kicking 17 points off the tee.

Former Leinster loosehead Jack O’Connell featured off the bench for Ealing, who are now third in the table.

Declan Kidney and Les Kiss‘ London Irish didn’t have a chance to build on their strong start to the campaign after their scheduled clash with Jersey Reds was postponed until November due to difficulties arranging travel.

Ex-Leinster loosehead Sean McCarthy started in Bedford Blues’ first defeat of the season, a 34-27 loss away to the newly-promoted Coventry, while Irish-qualified scrum-half James Lennon came off the bench.

Eoghan Masterson and Craig Trenier Craig Trenier [right] started for Richmond. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Doncaster Knights are in fifth after back row Willie Ryan - the brother of Munster prop John – helped them to a 28-17 win away to Richmond.

Former Ulster and Terenure tighthead Craig Trenier started for the defeated Richmond.

Friday evening’s fixture saw Nottingham secure their first win of the campaign, a 29-19 victory at home to London Scottish.

Ex-Munster fullback Sean Scanlon was at fullback for Nottingham, former Connacht out-half Shane O’Leary [now a Canada international] was an important figure at 10, and former Munster back row Shane Buckley started at blindside flanker.

Shane Buckley Shane Buckley was in the Nottingham back row. Source: Ian Cook/INPHO

There was another pair of former Munster men among the Nottingham replacements in tighthead Rory Burke and midfielder Gearoid Lyons

Ex-Ireland U20 international Charlie Ingall was on the right wing for the losing London Scottish side.

Top 14 

Irishmen Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan started as Racing 92 suffered their second defeat of the campaign on a 30-17 scoreline away to Toulouse.

Former Munster fullback Zebo scored his third try in four Top 14 games, but Racing dropped to sixth position in the table.

SZ Simon Zebo scored his third Top 14 try.

Click here if you cannot view the clip above

There was also disappointment for Pau, who had former Munster pair Paddy Butler and Sean Dougall in their back row, as they lost 27-23 at home to Clermont, meaning they slip to eighth in the league.

There was a positive result for Agen and their starting tighthead Dave Ryan, the ex-Munster front row, as they beat Bordeaux 22-17 to secure their second win of the campaign and move up to ninth.

Stade Français, who have Paul O’Connell and Mike Prendergast on their coaching team, recording a convincing 37-10 win over Toulon yesterday to shift up to second behind Clermont in the overall ladder.

Paddy Jackson came off the bench for Perpignan on another disappointing day for the club, a 37-10 defeat away to La Rochelle meaning they have lost all four of their games so far this season.

France’s second-tier Pro D2 had a rest weekend but will resume on Thursday evening as Jeremy Davidson’s Brive travel to face Vannes.

Tyrrell’s Premier 15s

Ireland international Leah Lyons started at tighthead prop for Harlequins Ladies as they drew 26-26 with Bristol Bears, leaving them third in the table.

Anna Caplice Anna Caplice was in the back row as Richmond lost. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Anna Caplice was at openside flanker and Jade Wong played at fullback in Richmond’s 24-12 defeat at home to Firwood Waterloo. Richmond – who have former Ireland centre Lynne Cantwell involved in a mentorship role – will be looking for their first win of the season away to Worcester next weekend.

Guinness Pro14

Michael Bradley‘s Zebre made it two wins from three games so far with a stunning comeback success against Cardiff Blues on Saturday.

The Italians were trailing 21-0 after just 11 minutes of the contest but managed to pull off a remarkable turnaround and win 26-24.

Bernard Jackman‘s Dragons suffered a heavy defeat to Leinster at the RDS, going down 52-10.

Michael Bradley during the post match press conference It was a good weekend for Michael Bradley and Zebre. Source: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

And it was a similarly tough weekend for Allen Clarke‘s Ospreys, who lost 49-13 to Munster in Cork after making 12 changes to their starting team and resting many key players.

Mitre 10 Cup

North Harbour, where Ireland U20s coach Noel McNamara is on a three-month placement, enjoyed a 32-20 win at home to Bay of Plenty.

National Rugby Championship

Eoin Toolan‘s Melbourne Rising earned their first win of the season in emphatic fashion, scoring 10 tries in a 62-7 victory away to New South Wales Country Eagles. 

