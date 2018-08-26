This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 26 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ever dreamed of being an Olympian? Team Ireland are looking for their next bobsleigh squad

People from all sporting backgrounds are invited to apply to represent Ireland in bobsleigh, skeleton and monobob at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Sunday 26 Aug 2018, 10:00 AM
47 minutes ago 2,250 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4200398

BOBSLEIGH AND SKELETON are two winter sports not normally associated with Ireland but, in 1992, the tricolour was represented on the slopes for the first time with a four-man bobsleigh squad.

Since then, the Olympic Council of Ireland has backed a number of teams and individuals sliding down the ice, training talented athletes from rowing and athletics backgrounds in the icy disciplines.

For the 2022 Games, the Irish Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association are widening their nets and looking for talented athletes from any sporting background, such as rugby or GAA, to apply as a lot of the physical attributes transfer well across.

“You can get cut from a rugby academy and you’re still a top-class athlete. We would love to get that person”, says Simon Linscheid, recruitment officer for the Irish Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association.

Linscheid, who competed in the bobsleigh himself at the 1998 Winter Olympics, is on the lookout for both men and women to apply for the squad but has a particular focus on developing female athletes to take part in bobsleigh, skeleton and monobob – a new female-focused event being introduced in the 2022 Games.

Although training for winter sports in Ireland can be a challenge, parts of the discipline can be recreated without ice. The successful athletes will train using a bobsleigh on wheels and custom-built skeleton track at home, before getting driving experience on tracks around the world.

We visited the open tryouts in Abbotstown this week, where a number of athletes put themselves forward for consideration.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Further tryouts will be held at later dates, according to Linscheid. Anybody that’s interested in putting themselves forward for consideration can get in touch with the association through the contact details on their website

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    'Sinead any day could score 2-4, 2-6, 2-8 - sheâs one of the gameâs top players'
    'Sinead any day could score 2-4, 2-6, 2-8 - she’s one of the game’s top players'
    Going to the Pope's Mass today? Here's what you need to know
    Goals win games, Dublin's first-half storm and a mouth-watering All-Ireland final set
    CORK
    Finn and Noonan goals the difference as Cork power back into All-Ireland final
    Finn and Noonan goals the difference as Cork power back into All-Ireland final
    'We are much better, way more focused and much more clinical' - Cork star Scally
    Griffin returns for Cork as All-Ireland U21 hurling finalists name their teams
    FOOTBALL
    Barca bemoan Valladolid pitch, La Liga to take disciplinary action
    Barca bemoan Valladolid pitch, La Liga to take disciplinary action
    Dembele strike enough for champions Barcelona to see off Valladolid
    Thriller in Naples as Carlo Ancelotti triumphs in dramatic comeback against former club Milan
    GALWAY
    2-4 for Aherne as dominant Dublin set to defend All-Ireland crown against Cork
    2-4 for Aherne as dominant Dublin set to defend All-Ireland crown against Cork
    'I felt everything and I just knew myself it was gone - it's just a pity it happened at this point'
    Last four! Slight changes across the board as All-Ireland semi-finalists name sides

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie