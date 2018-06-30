This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Donnacha and Joseph O'Brien best their father with sensational Irish Derby win

It was Latrobe’s day at the Curragh.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Jun 2018, 7:38 PM
1 hour ago 2,796 Views 1 Comment
THERE WERE CELEBRATIONS for O’Brien brothers Joseph and Donnacha as Latrobe forced his way to a victorious finish in the Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Ridden by Donnacha and trained by Joseph – sons of Aidan O’Brien – Latrobe saw off O’Brien senior’s unrelenting Rostropovich as well as Saxon Warrior to get the job done at the finish.

The 14-to-1 shot nosed himself in front with two furlongs remaining, beating Rostropovich by half a length and third-placed Saxon Warrior by a neck.

Latrobe’s win was Donnacha O’Brien’s third Classic success of the season; the 19-year-old jockey rode Saxon Warrior for his father in the Guineas at Newmarket as well as Forever Together at the Oaks at Epsom.

“I didn’t plan to be that forward”, Donnacha O’Brien said post-race, “but the pace was slow. I held my position and he stayed really well to the line.
“It’s pretty incredible and it’s not really sinking in yet. It’s a special moment.

“We’ve always thought he was a really good horse and he’s never run a bad race, but we just thought a few times that he’d run better.

“He’s shown today that he’s very good.”

