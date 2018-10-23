Irish duo feature as Championship strugglers hold leaders Boro

IRISH DUO RYAN Manning and Richie Towell both featured as Rotherham held Championship leaders Middlesbrough to a 0-0 draw at the Riverside stadium.

The Millers went three points above the Championship relegation zone following their hard-earned draw.

Boro, for whom Ireland international Darren Randolph completed 90 minutes in goal, stay top of the Championship on goal difference after second-place Sheffield United could only draw 1-1 with Stoke.

English Championship results on Tuesday:

Birmingham 2 Reading 1

Middlesbrough 0 Rotherham 0

Millwall 2 Wigan 1

Norwich 2 Aston Villa 1

QPR 3 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Sheffield United 1 Stoke 1

Swansea 3 Blackburn 1

Playing Wednesday:

Bristol City v Hull, Leeds v Ipswich, Preston v Brentford, Bolton v Nottingham Forest, West Brom v Derby.

More to follow

