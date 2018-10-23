Irish duo feature as Championship strugglers hold leaders Boro

IRISH DUO RYAN Manning and Richie Towell both featured as Rotherham held Championship leaders Middlesbrough to a 0-0 draw at the Riverside stadium.
The Millers went three points above the Championship relegation zone following their hard-earned draw.
Boro, for whom Ireland international Darren Randolph completed 90 minutes in goal, stay top of the Championship on goal difference after second-place Sheffield United could only draw 1-1 with Stoke.
English Championship results on Tuesday:
Birmingham 2 Reading 1
Middlesbrough 0 Rotherham 0
Millwall 2 Wigan 1
Norwich 2 Aston Villa 1
QPR 3 Sheffield Wednesday 0
Sheffield United 1 Stoke 1
Swansea 3 Blackburn 1
Playing Wednesday:
Bristol City v Hull, Leeds v Ipswich, Preston v Brentford, Bolton v Nottingham Forest, West Brom v Derby.
More to follow
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS