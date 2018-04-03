Irish duo on target as Aston Villa boost Championship promotion hopes

IRISH INTERNATIONALS CONOR Hourihane and Scott Hogan were both on target, as Aston Villa beat 10-man Reading 3-0 in the Championship tonight.

Birkir Bjarnason had put the hosts ahead early in the second half, after Dave Edwards was sent off on the half-hour mark.

The win leaves Villa fourth and seven points off the automatic promotion places, as they bid to return to the Premier League.

Elsewhere, there was another Irish international, David Meyler, on target, as Hull drew 2-2 away to leaders Wolves.

Meyler equalised from the spot, after Diogo Jota put the hosts ahead.

The visitors took the lead through Ryan Bennett’s own goal, before an 83rd-minute Oskar Rasmussen header earned a point for his side.

Meanwhile, in the two other games, Birmingham beat Bolton 1-0, and Fulham defeated Leeds 2-0.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!