Irish Olympian Jonty Evans in intensive care following fall

IRISH OLYMPIC EVENTER Jonty Evans is being treated in intensive care after a cross-country fall during Sunday’s Tattersalls International Horse Trials.

The 46-year-old, who represented Ireland at the Rio 2016 Olympics and finished ninth, fell from Cooley Rorkes Drift and was badly injured as a result.

A tweet from the official account of Tattersalls Horse Trials & County Fair issued an update on Evans earlier today. The statement read: “Following further evaluation at Beaumont Hospital, Jonty Evans is in the Neuro Intensive Care Unit and his condition is being monitored and treated.”

The horse, who Evans was able to prevent from being sold by its owner after raising £500,000 through a crowdfunding campaign last year, was not injured in the incident.

