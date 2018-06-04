This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Monday 4 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish Olympian Jonty Evans in intensive care following fall

The 46-year-old suffered the accident during the Tattersalls International Horse Trials

By Paul Fennessy Monday 4 Jun 2018, 5:40 PM
36 minutes ago 3,586 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4052779
Ireland's Jonty Evans (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Ireland's Jonty Evans (file pic).
Ireland's Jonty Evans (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRISH OLYMPIC EVENTER Jonty Evans is being treated in intensive care after a cross-country fall during Sunday’s Tattersalls International Horse Trials.

The 46-year-old, who represented Ireland at the Rio 2016 Olympics and finished ninth, fell from Cooley Rorkes Drift and was badly injured as a result.

A tweet from the official account of Tattersalls Horse Trials & County Fair issued an update on Evans earlier today. The statement read: “Following further evaluation at Beaumont Hospital, Jonty Evans is in the Neuro Intensive Care Unit and his condition is being monitored and treated.”

The horse, who Evans was able to prevent from being sold by its owner after raising £500,000 through a crowdfunding campaign last year, was not injured in the incident.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

An expedition to Leo Messi’s hometown teaching Argentine children the traditions of gaelic games>

Serena Williams withdraws from French Open ahead of Sharapova showdown>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
WORLD CUP
Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's final World Cup squad despite injury
Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's final World Cup squad despite injury
Leroy Sane left out of Germany's World Cup squad while goalkeeper Neuer makes the cut
Peru captain grabs two goals just days after World Cup ban for drug use is overturned
FOOTBALL
De Gea makes rare goalkeeping error as Spain are held in pre-World Cup friendly
De Gea makes rare goalkeeping error as Spain are held in pre-World Cup friendly
Injury denies Bendtner a place in Denmark's World Cup squad
Salah and Neymar will shine in Russia — Coutinho
IRELAND
Ireland's achievements at London 7s are the latest step in a laudable rise
Ireland's achievements at London 7s are the latest step in a laudable rise
'Bet where you think you're going to win': Why Ireland is trying to learn from New Zealand
Genia and Wallabies set for 'war of attrition' with statistically-strong Ireland
HURLING
Anthony Nash: 'I donât think any supporter would be disagreeing with more Saturday night games'
Anthony Nash: 'I don’t think any supporter would be disagreeing with more Saturday night games'
Michael Ryan - 'We won't give in. Look if that's just thickness fair enough, we're just thick.'
'These guys are amateurs, not professionals...We're just not cut out for four weeks in-a-row'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie