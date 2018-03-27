Golf's world number three is coming back to Ireland this summer to defend his title

WORLD NUMBER THREE Jon Rahm has confirmed that he will defend his Irish Open title at Ballyliffin this July.

Rahm, 23, romped to a six-stroke win at Portstewart last year with a massive total of 24-under-par, notching his maiden European Tour victory in style.

The Spaniard will now bid to become the first player to win back-to-back Irish Opens since Colin Montgomerie achieved the feat in 1996/97.

The Irish Open takes place at Ballyliffin Golf Club, Co Donegal, from 5-8 July.

