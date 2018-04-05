  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ryan among the record-breakers at the Irish Open Swimming Championships

The Olympian set a new mark of 48:68 in the men’s 100m freestyle

By Steve O'Rourke Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 10:52 AM
Shane Ryan (file) enjoyed his morning.
Image: Giorgio Perottino/INPHO
Image: Giorgio Perottino/INPHO

RECORD TUMBLED ON on the opening couple of days of the Irish Open Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin with Darragh Greene and Shane Ryan both setting new Irish bests.

Ryan set a new Irish record of 48:68 this morning in qualifying for the final of the men’s 100m freestyle. His time beats the mark of 49:44 set by Jordan Sloan in April 2017.

It was the second senior Irish record of the meet after Darragh Greene swam 1:00.21 to win the final of the men’s 100m breaststroke last night.

The 22-year-old — whose mark is also a European consideration time — told Swim Ireland:

“I still can’t believe it, I wasn’t expecting to be that fast, I was going for the European time but absolutely delighted to get the record too.”

Also securing a European Championships consideration time was Mona McSharry who took gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

McSharry went under the time in the morning heats (1:07.41) and went on to top the podium in 1:07.80.

Silver went to Niamh Coyne who swam 1:08.90 to secure consideration for both the European Junior Championships and World Youth Olympic Games.

Steve O'Rourke
