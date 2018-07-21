This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 21 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

8 Irish internationals who completed transfers this summer and 8 who could follow

It’s already been an eventful summer for many of Martin O’Neill’s men.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 21 Jul 2018, 3:02 PM
13 hours ago 20,376 Views 17 Comments
http://the42.ie/4138383

Updated at 15.03

N.B. FOR THE purposes of concision, we’re only focusing on players who have not retired from international duty, hence the absence of John O’Shea among others from this list.

Players who have completed transfers

1. David Meyler (Hull-Reading)

Republic of Ireland Training Session and Press conference - FAI National Training Centre Source: PA Wire/PA Images

After his five-and-a-half spell at Hull ended in disappointing fashion, Meyler signed a two-year contract — which includes the option for a third year — with Paul Clement’s Reading last month.

2. Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers-Preston)

Ireland: Republic of Ireland v USA - International Friendly Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Following his Ireland debut and successful stint in the League of Ireland with Shamrock Rovers, former Aston Villa youth product Burke linked up with the significant Irish contingent at Preston.

3. John Egan (Brentford-Sheffield United)

Queens Park Rangers v Brentford - Sky Bet Championship - Loftus Road Source: PA Archive/PA Images

The 25-year-old Cork native, who as a youngster spent time on the books at Sunderland during Martin O’Neill’s tenure there, swapped Brentford for Championship rivals Sheffield United earlier this week.

4. Colin Doyle (Bradford-Hearts)

Blackburn Rovers v Bradford City - Sky Bet League One - Ewood Park Source: EMPICS Sport

Doyle, who lined out in goal for Ireland’s most recent matches against France and USA, made the move to Scottish Premiership side Hearts following his release by League One outfit Bradford City.

5. Anthony Stokes (Apollon Smyrni-Tractor Sazi)

Soccer - UEFA Europa League - Round of 32 - Second Leg - Inter Milan v Celtic - Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Source: EMPICS Sport

Stokes had a short-lived spell with Greek club Apollon Smyrni after being released by Hibernian back in January, and it was this week confirmed that the Dubliner had signed for Iranian side Tractor Sazi. Don’t expect Martin O’Neill to make the trip out there to watch him any time soon.

6. Greg Cunningham (Preston-Cardiff)

Preston North End v Fulham - Sky Bet Championship - Deepdale Source: EMPICS Sport

Ever since his days as a Man City youngster, Cunningham has been troubled by a succession of injury problems, so it was heartening to see him earn a move to newly promoted Premier League side Cardiff last month having fought hard to recover from a number of setbacks.

7. Stephen Gleeson (Ipswich-Aberdeen)

Hull City v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship - KCOM Stadium Source: EMPICS Sport

Following a short spell at Ipswich that came after four years and over 100 appearances for Birmingham, the 29-year-old midfielder signed a two-year contract for Scottish Premiership team Aberdeeen in June.

8. Stephen O’Halloran (Stockport-FC United of Manchester)

Soccer - Carling Cup - First Round - Oldham Athletic v Carlisle United - Boundary Park Source: EMPICS Sport

O’Halloran featured twice for Ireland during the Steve Staunton era in 2007 friendlies against Ecuador and Bolivia. During that era, he was a promising Aston Villa player, but injury problems ultimately scuppered his chances of becoming a Premier League star. Since then, he has had a couple of stints at lower division clubs, including Carlisle, Nuneaton Town and Salford City. Having lined out for Stockport County last season, he joined FC United of Manchester back in June.

Players who could follow

1. David McGoldrick

Ipswich Town v Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship - Portman Road Source: EMPICS Sport

The 30-year-old striker, who has suffered a number of injury problems in recent years, was released by Ipswich at the end of last season following a five-year spell there. Now a free agent, McGoldrick has been on trial at Sheffield United, with Blades boss Chris Wilder offering some encouraging words for the player.

2. Harry Arter

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Old Trafford Source: Martin Rickett

Having been heavily linked with a move to West Ham in January, the 28-year-old fell out of favour at Bournemouth, with his most recent Premier League appearance coming on 1 January. The Cherries’ signing of highly-rated midfielder David Brooks from Sheffield United suggests Arter’s first-team chances could be again limited this term, with talk of the proposed Hammers move being resurrected.

3. Jon Walters

Republic of Ireland v Georgia - World Cup Qualifying - Group D - Aviva Stadium Source: Niall Carson

Since signing for Burnley last season, Walters has struggled with injuries and found first-team opportunities hard to come by when he was fit. He was heavily linked with a move to Sunderland last January, before another injury put paid to that happening. Now fit again, the 34-year-old may have to consider his options once more with a few players seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order at Turf Moor.

4. Andy Boyle

Republic of Ireland Media Activity - FAI National Training Centre Source: Brian Lawless

After signing from Dundalk last year, the 27-year-old centre-back had a decent run in the Preston team towards the end of the 2016-17 season. However, since Alex Neil took over from Simon Grayson as manager a year ago, he has made just three Championship appearances, and spent part of last season on loan at League One side Doncaster. He is one of a number of Irish players who could leave Preston in this transfer window, with Kevin O’Connor, Daryl Horgan and Eoin Doyle also being linked with a Deepdale exit having all struggled to get first-team football for the club of late.

5. James McClean

Ireland: Republic of Ireland v USA - International Friendly Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

After being relegated with West Brom, McClean has made no secret of his desire to leave, failing to show up for a pre-season training camp recently. Championship side Stoke City are keen on the 29-year-old and on Friday confirmed they are on the verge of signing him.

6. Scott Hogan

Turkey v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly - Antalya Stadium Source: Tim Goode

Hogan didn’t have the best of seasons last year as Aston Villa’s Championship promotion bid fell just short, as he frequently found himself on the bench for Steve Bruce’s side. Sheffield United are reportedly interested in signing the player on loan, though Bruce is understood to be hopeful of convincing the 26-year-old striker to stick around.

7. Eunan O’Kane

Sheffield United v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship - Bramall Lane Source: Dave Howarth

O’Kane signed a four-year contract at Leeds back in August 2017, but his days at Elland Road could be numbered judging by recent reports. The Derry native has not endeared himself to new boss Marcelo Bielsa and according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, O’Kane has not been training with the first team of late.

8. Stephen Quinn

Reading v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship - Madejski Stadium Source: EMPICS Sport

Having struggled with injuries amid a 2017-18 campaign that saw Quinn make just two League Cup appearances, it was announced last May that the 32-year-old was among the players to be released by Reading. It has been a difficult couple of years for the Dubliner, whose next move remains to be seen.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Trevor Noah has hit back at criticism from the French Ambassador about his 'Africa won the World Cup' joke
Trevor Noah has hit back at criticism from the French Ambassador about his 'Africa won the World Cup' joke
'England got found out' - Merson questions Euro 2020 credentials after 'missed opportunity'
Peru striker Guerrero cleared to play (for now) despite positive test for 'cocaine'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
After a disappointing stint at Swansea, Renato Sanches helps Bayern overcome PSG in ICC clash
After a disappointing stint at Swansea, Renato Sanches helps Bayern overcome PSG in ICC clash
'What kind of idiot goes to Paris by helicopter?' - Napoli president slams Cavani rumours
Gattuso unsure of key defender's future amid PSG and Manchester United links
PREMIER LEAGUE
Highly-rated English teenager 'had a point to prove' against Man City
Highly-rated English teenager 'had a point to prove' against Man City
Keita: I know Liverpool can challenge Man City for Premier League title
Dortmund ease past Man City in Champions Cup opener
LADIES FOOTBALL
Leonard stars in 16-point win as Connacht champions hit the ground running
Leonard stars in 16-point win as Connacht champions hit the ground running
Cork find the net seven times as second-half blitz breaks spirited Monaghan
Five-goal Dublin open TG4 All-Ireland championship title defence in style
REPORT
Kilkenny set up All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary with win over Limerick
Kilkenny set up All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary with win over Limerick
Byrne the hero with two in three minutes as Saints end losing streak in dramatic fashion
Woe continues for hapless Seagulls as Bohemians dish out six goal thrashing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie