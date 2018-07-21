8 Irish internationals who completed transfers this summer and 8 who could follow

Updated at 15.03

N.B. FOR THE purposes of concision, we’re only focusing on players who have not retired from international duty, hence the absence of John O’Shea among others from this list.

Players who have completed transfers

1. David Meyler (Hull-Reading)

After his five-and-a-half spell at Hull ended in disappointing fashion, Meyler signed a two-year contract — which includes the option for a third year — with Paul Clement’s Reading last month.

2. Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers-Preston)

Following his Ireland debut and successful stint in the League of Ireland with Shamrock Rovers, former Aston Villa youth product Burke linked up with the significant Irish contingent at Preston.

3. John Egan (Brentford-Sheffield United)

The 25-year-old Cork native, who as a youngster spent time on the books at Sunderland during Martin O’Neill’s tenure there, swapped Brentford for Championship rivals Sheffield United earlier this week.

4. Colin Doyle (Bradford-Hearts)

Doyle, who lined out in goal for Ireland’s most recent matches against France and USA, made the move to Scottish Premiership side Hearts following his release by League One outfit Bradford City.

5. Anthony Stokes (Apollon Smyrni-Tractor Sazi)

Stokes had a short-lived spell with Greek club Apollon Smyrni after being released by Hibernian back in January, and it was this week confirmed that the Dubliner had signed for Iranian side Tractor Sazi. Don’t expect Martin O’Neill to make the trip out there to watch him any time soon.

6. Greg Cunningham (Preston-Cardiff)

Ever since his days as a Man City youngster, Cunningham has been troubled by a succession of injury problems, so it was heartening to see him earn a move to newly promoted Premier League side Cardiff last month having fought hard to recover from a number of setbacks.

7. Stephen Gleeson (Ipswich-Aberdeen)

Following a short spell at Ipswich that came after four years and over 100 appearances for Birmingham, the 29-year-old midfielder signed a two-year contract for Scottish Premiership team Aberdeeen in June.

8. Stephen O’Halloran (Stockport-FC United of Manchester)

O’Halloran featured twice for Ireland during the Steve Staunton era in 2007 friendlies against Ecuador and Bolivia. During that era, he was a promising Aston Villa player, but injury problems ultimately scuppered his chances of becoming a Premier League star. Since then, he has had a couple of stints at lower division clubs, including Carlisle, Nuneaton Town and Salford City. Having lined out for Stockport County last season, he joined FC United of Manchester back in June.

Players who could follow

1. David McGoldrick

The 30-year-old striker, who has suffered a number of injury problems in recent years, was released by Ipswich at the end of last season following a five-year spell there. Now a free agent, McGoldrick has been on trial at Sheffield United, with Blades boss Chris Wilder offering some encouraging words for the player.

2. Harry Arter

Having been heavily linked with a move to West Ham in January, the 28-year-old fell out of favour at Bournemouth, with his most recent Premier League appearance coming on 1 January. The Cherries’ signing of highly-rated midfielder David Brooks from Sheffield United suggests Arter’s first-team chances could be again limited this term, with talk of the proposed Hammers move being resurrected.

3. Jon Walters

Since signing for Burnley last season, Walters has struggled with injuries and found first-team opportunities hard to come by when he was fit. He was heavily linked with a move to Sunderland last January, before another injury put paid to that happening. Now fit again, the 34-year-old may have to consider his options once more with a few players seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order at Turf Moor.

4. Andy Boyle

After signing from Dundalk last year, the 27-year-old centre-back had a decent run in the Preston team towards the end of the 2016-17 season. However, since Alex Neil took over from Simon Grayson as manager a year ago, he has made just three Championship appearances, and spent part of last season on loan at League One side Doncaster. He is one of a number of Irish players who could leave Preston in this transfer window, with Kevin O’Connor, Daryl Horgan and Eoin Doyle also being linked with a Deepdale exit having all struggled to get first-team football for the club of late.

5. James McClean

After being relegated with West Brom, McClean has made no secret of his desire to leave, failing to show up for a pre-season training camp recently. Championship side Stoke City are keen on the 29-year-old and on Friday confirmed they are on the verge of signing him.

6. Scott Hogan

Hogan didn’t have the best of seasons last year as Aston Villa’s Championship promotion bid fell just short, as he frequently found himself on the bench for Steve Bruce’s side. Sheffield United are reportedly interested in signing the player on loan, though Bruce is understood to be hopeful of convincing the 26-year-old striker to stick around.

7. Eunan O’Kane

O’Kane signed a four-year contract at Leeds back in August 2017, but his days at Elland Road could be numbered judging by recent reports. The Derry native has not endeared himself to new boss Marcelo Bielsa and according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, O’Kane has not been training with the first team of late.

8. Stephen Quinn

Having struggled with injuries amid a 2017-18 campaign that saw Quinn make just two League Cup appearances, it was announced last May that the 32-year-old was among the players to be released by Reading. It has been a difficult couple of years for the Dubliner, whose next move remains to be seen.

