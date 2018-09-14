Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return

MAURIZIO SARRI WOULD be happy to see John Terry return to Chelsea as part of his backroom staff at Stamford Bridge.

Terry is currently without a club having left Aston Villa at the end of the 2017-18 Championship campaign after Steve Bruce’s side were beaten in the play-off final by Fulham in May.

A surprise move to Spartak Moscow looked on the cards last week, but Terry opted against the switch to Russia for family reasons.

Terry has already spoken to Sarri about a future role at Chelsea, but he remains intent on having one more year as a player before moving into coaching.

And whenever Terry decides to hang up his boots, Sarri says there will always be a place for him at Chelsea.

“The last time I spoke with him he told me that he wants to play for another season, but I don’t know the situation now,” Sarri told a media conference.

“I am talking about a week ago, I don’t know the situation. But Chelsea is his home, of course.

“Yes, of course [he would be welcome]. He would be a point of reference for me and everybody here.

“It’s up to him, if he wants to play for another season I think it’s right he tries to play. If he wants to help us I am happy [for him to do so].

“Here is John Terry’s home. I am very open with him because of his history with the club, he’s won everything with the club so it’s up to him.”

