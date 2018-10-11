This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I know I'll go back to coaching when the timing is right, but it's not now'

Former Leinster captain Isa Nacewa was a guest on the second episode of the Heineken Rugby Weekly.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 5:22 PM
11 minutes ago 884 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4281127

FORMER LEINSTER CAPTAIN Isa Nacewa still harbours ambitions of pursuing a career in coaching, but having recently returned to Auckland with his young family, the 36-year-old is cognisant of waiting for the right time.

Nacewa pulled the curtain on his iconic playing career by helping Leinster to a famous double last season, and is making the transition out of the game as he settles into life back in New Zealand.

Isa Nacewa celebrates with his daughters Nacewa with his daughters after helping Leinster to the Pro14 title last May. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Having eased into life after rugby with a commentary role during Sky Sports NZ’s Mitre 10 Cup coverage during the summer, Nacewa has since entered the workplace with a position in the financial services sector.

Appearing on this week’s episode of the Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, Nacewa explained how he has found retirement ‘grand’ this time having previously called time on his career back in 2013 before returning to Leinster two seasons later.

“It wasn’t like it wasn’t good last time, I was just ready this time, mentally and obviously physically,” he explained.

“To Finish with Leinster by lifting the double, lifting two trophies with such good people around me, it was just my time, and I felt it, so retirement this time has been far easier and probably smoother.”

Nacewa was recently back in Dublin for his testimonial dinner in the Mansion House, as his former team-mates gathered to honour a player who drove standards at Leinster and a career which yielded four European Cup crowns and two Pro12/Pro14 titles.

“It was really strange, to be honest,” he said of being back. “I dropped down to training I think on Monday afternoon and it was like I hadn’t left because I was on the sideline not training which was standard for a Monday during my final year.

“Every single person there had been giving me the same amount of stick as they had been two months prior. It was really good to get down and see everyone, it really was, and it just felt like normal times. Everything felt strangely normal.

“I’m in contact with most of them [players] every week still, and I always hoped I would be. I’m still mates with, I still talk to a load of guys who weren’t even playing when I was still there. I’m in regular contact with Shane Jennings, Isaac Boss, Straussy in South Africa every week plus all the current squad, and I’m only a phone call away and I always hoped they knew that.

“I feel like I’m outside of it all now, which is just part of professional sport as it rolls on with or without you, but I was ready for that too, I think.”

Isa Nacewa lifts the trophy Nacewa left a huge legacy behind when he called time on an illustrious career. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

While Nacewa is embarking on the next chapter of his life with his wife, Simone, and four young daughters, Mia, Ellie, Lucy and Laura, he is enjoying a break from rugby and relishing the chance to spend more time with his family at weekends.

But his competitive edge, and passion for the game, means Nacewa is keen to further his coaching credentials in the future having briefly being involved in the Blues set-up during his first retirement in 2013.

“I know there will be a time,” he says of moving into coaching. “Whether that’s in six months, a year, two years, three years. I definitely know I’ll go back to coaching when the timing is right, but it’s not now.

“We’re purely still settling into New Zealand. It’s going to take a while to get used to things. I’ll definitely coach down the line, it’s just something I want to stick my teeth into when the time is right.

“I guess I still have a competitive edge and I like getting the best out of players.”

You can listen to the full interview with Isa Nacewa below: 


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    McGregor's team-mate denies sparking UFC 229 brawl with religious slur
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Mancini's winless run continues with Italy on emotional night as Genoa bridge victims remembered
    Russian football stars turn themselves in to police after cafe clash
    LEINSTER
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Leinster deploy both Leavy and JVDF as they open Champions Cup defence against Wasps
    'What a joke': Wasps back row Hughes still suspended for Leinster trip as disciplinary panel delay decision
    IRELAND
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    Injury-hampered Gareth Bale '50-50 to play against Ireland' in Dublin, says Giggs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'There were low days... You're thinking: &quot;Are you good enough?&quot;'
    'There were low days... You're thinking: "Are you good enough?"'
    'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'
    New contract to extend Ireland defender's run as Burnley's longest-serving player

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie