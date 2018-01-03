  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
No doubting Thomas as former Celtics star shines in his Cleveland debut

The Cleveland Cavaliers welcomed Isaiah Thomas into their lineup in the NBA.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Jan 2018, 10:02 AM
8 hours ago 3,587 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3778625
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas played his first game with his new side.
ISAIAH THOMAS MADE his Cleveland Cavaliers debut on Tuesday with an impressive performance in the NBA.

Making his Cavs debut after missing more than two months with a hip injury, Thomas came off the bench to score 17 points with three assists in just 19 minutes in a 127-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

LeBron James led the Cavsâ€™ scoring attack with 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Six Cavs reached double figures Tuesday, including Kevin Loveâ€™s 19 points and seven rebounds.

Cleveland outscored the Trail Blazers 31-13 in nineÂ minutes withÂ Thomas on the court and James on the bench. That sort of dynamic will give coach Tyronn Lue plenty of flexibility with lineups. The Cavs once again have two elite offensive weapons that can carry the scoring for bursts.

On the other side, Damian Lillard returned for the Blazers after a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury to score a game-high 25 points with six assists. Portland have now lost two of their last three games, but remain in the playoff picture in the West.

Elsewhere,Â Spurs star Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 25 points in 31 minutes, leading San Antonio to a 100-91 win over the Knicks.Â Leonard also had eight rebounds, four assists and four steals, proving he is nearly back to All-Star form.

The Sunsâ€™ search for a point guard since Eric Bledsoeâ€™s departure has not been going well, and Tyler Ulis proved Tuesday in a 104-103 win over the Hawks thatÂ he is not the answer. Ulis scored just four points in 24 minutes with fiveÂ assists and threeÂ turnovers. The Suns are young, and Devin Booker is an elite scorer, but they need a leader to run their offence to consistently contend.

Tuesdayâ€™s NBA Results

Cleveland Cavaliers 127-110 Portland Trail Blazers
San Antonio Spurs 100-91 New York Knicks
Phoenix Suns 104-103 Atlanta Hawks
Charlotte Hornets 131-111 Sacramento Kings
Los Angeles Clippers 113-105 Memphis Grizzlies

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

Buy now

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

