One of the most highly-rated youngsters in Europe scores a glorious volley

hmmmmmohmygod look at the tekkers behind this ismaïla sarr strike hdasdfhadsfhf pic.twitter.com/fHjrqqBF4Q — A West (@ayyy_west) September 20, 2018

IT’S NO SECRET that Ismaïla Sarr is one of the most highly regarded youngsters in Europe.

The 20-year-old winger turned down a move to Barcelona last year and opted to join Rennes instead.

The Senegal international has gone from strength to strength since linking up with the Ligue 1 side, featuring regularly for the first team since joining in July 2017, and he was among the players shortlisted for the 2o18 Golden Boy award recently.

Tonight, Sarr showed more evidence of his considerable potential, hammering home a sumptuous volley during his side’s 2-1 win over FK Jablonec.

