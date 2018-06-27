This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Folau handed one-match ban for aerial challenge on Ireland captain O'Mahony

The Wallabies fullback faced a disciplinary hearing with World Rugby and is now set to miss the Waratahs’ Super Rugby clash against the Rebels.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 11:57 AM
48 minutes ago 1,769 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4094627

RUGBY: JUN 23 Ireland at Australia O'Mahony in the air after contact with Folau (behind). Source: Speed Media/Zuma Press/PA Images

ISRAEL FOLAU Israel Folau has been given a one-match ban for making contact with Peter O’Mahony in the air during Australia’s defeat to Ireland last weekend.

Folau was shown a yellow card before being given a citing commissioner’s warning following two separate incidents involving Ireland captain O’Mahony in Sydney, where the Six Nations champions won 20-16 to take the series 2-1.

Folau tackle

The Australia fullback faced a World Rugby disciplinary hearing today and was given a suspension that is set to rule him out of the Waratahs’ Super Rugby clash with the Rebels on Friday.

Folau and Rugby Australia have until Friday morning to appeal against the decision.

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson earlier stated that the rules may need to be changed if Folau was slapped with a suspension.

“I hope it doesn’t because that’s the element of rugby that’s important, that there is a kick and there is a fair contest for the ball,” he said.

“I don’t think in AFL they’ve got any particular rules governing that contest and so that’s why for me it’s really interesting, in terms of that law and what happens and the implications of what happens if he does get a sanction.”

He added: “I believe if he does get some time, there’s some real implications around the law-making process going forward.

“It really makes us look at the kick contest area and exactly how we can provide a law that provides for what is happening in terms of the collisions and guys landing on their heads.”

