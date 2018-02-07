  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
DJ Carey's IT Carlow progress to Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals after strong second-half display

A first-half goal from Seán Downey proved to be a crucial score against Limerick IT.

By Daragh Small Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 9:30 PM
2 hours ago 6,934 Views 5 Comments
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO

IT Carlow 1-19

Limerick IT 0-18

Daragh Small reports at IT Carlow

SEÁN DOWNEY FIRED the winning goal as IT Carlow progressed to the semi-finals of Fitzgibbon Cup with a four-point win over Limerick IT.

DJ Carey’s side trailed 0-11 to 1-7 at half-time despite the Laois man’s strike just before the interval. But with the wind at their backs they took control in the second-half in their home grounds at IT Carlow.

Last year’s beaten finalists registered victories over Mary Immaculate, NUI Galway and Trinity College in Group D. Limerick IT came through as runners-up from Group C after a 3-18 to 1-7 victory at Garda College.

The hosts didn’t lead until the 51st minute when Downey was on hand to score an inspirational point. Limerick IT were much quicker to the ball in the first-half and the IT Carlow short-passing game was off.

Peter Duggan landed Limerick IT’s first point in the fifth minute, and although he missed a free and a ’65, the Clare county star ended the half with three points from play.

Diarmaid Byrnes was outstanding in the Limerick IT half-back line and he added three further points to his side’s tally.

IT Carlow found it tough to get their scores but when Mark Russell broke in from the left in the 28th minute, it led to a goalmouth scramble, and Downey blasted low past Bryan O’Loughlin.

IT Carlow were right back in the game and only trailed by 0-10 to 1-5, they closed the gap before half-time, although David Reidy’s point was the final score.

Limerick IT led by the minimum and Darren O’Connell quickly doubled their advantage on the resumption, but between the 42nd and 51st minute, IT Carlow outscored their opponents by 0-5 to 0-1.

Downey’s point gave them the lead, 1-14 to 0-16, and some inspired points from Cathal Dunbar and Cha Dwyer saw them into the semi-finals.

Scorers for IT Carlow: Mark Kavanagh 0-5 (0-4f), Sean Downey 1-1, Cathal Dunbar 0-3 (0-1 sl), Richie Leahy 0-3, Jack Fagan 0-3, Charles Dwyer 0-2, Enda Rowland 0-1 (0-1f), Mark Russell 0-1,

Scorers for Limerick IT: David Reidy 0-4 (0-4f), Peter Duggan 0-4, Diarmaid Byrnes 0-3 (0-2f), Brendan O’Connor 0-2, Darren O’Connell 0-2, Willie Connors 0-1, Oisin Kelly 0-1, Jack Quaid 0-1.

IT Carlow

1. Enda Rowland (Abbeyleix, Laois)

2. Shane Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien, Wexford)
3. Kevin Hannafin (St Brendan’s, Kerry)
4. Ross Brown (Colligan, Waterford)

5. Michael Redmond (Rathnure, Wexford)
6. James Doyle (St Mullins, Carlow)
7. Michael Harney (Bunmahon, Waterford)

8. Colin Dunford (Colligan, Waterford)
9. Richard Leahy (Rower Inistioge, Kilkenny)

10. Sean Downey (Ballinakill, Laois)
11. Martin Kavanagh (St Mullins, Carlow)
12. Charles Dwyer (Ballinakill, Laois)

13. Mark Russell (Lattin Cullen, Tipperary)
14. Jack Fagan (De La Salle, Waterford)
15. Cathal Dunbar (Realt na Mara Ballygarrett, Wexford)

Substitutes:
17. Thomas Nolan (Drom / Inch, Tipperary) for Harney (54)
18. Seamus Casey (Oylegate Glenbrien, Wexford) for Downey (62)

Limerick IT

1. Bryan O’Loughlin (Kilmaley, Clare)

2. Jack Quaid (Effin, Limerick)
3. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart, Waterford)
17. James Quigley (Kiladangan, Tipperary)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell, Limerick)
6. Sean Ryan (Sean Treacy’s, Tipperary)
18. Darren Moran (Kiladangan, Tipperary)

8. David Reidy (Éire Óg, Clare)
20. Brendan O’Connor (Adare, Limerick)

21. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo Pallaskenry, Limerick)
11. Willie Connors (Kiladangan, Tipperary)
12. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen, Limerick)

13. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare)
14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin, Clare)
15. Oisin Kelly (Belmont, Offaly)

Subs:
28. Mark Kavanagh (Rathdowney Errill, Laois) for Quaid (40)
10. David Conroy (Doora Barefield) for O’Connor (53)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary).

Late points secure a Fitzgibbon semi-final spot for DCU and stop Mary I’s three-in-a-row bid

14-man NUIG advance to Sigerson Cup semi-finals after shock victory over UCC

