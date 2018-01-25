  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Waterford forward bags 2-2 as IT Carlow defeat NUIG side boasting 3 Galway stars

Meath native Jack Fagan, who transferred to Waterford club De La Salle in 2016, did the damage for DJ Carey’s men.

By Daragh Small Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 4:51 PM
5 hours ago 9,859 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3816904
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IT Carlow 2-16

NUI Galway 1-16

Daragh Small reports from Dangan

FULL-FORWARD JACK Fagan scored 2-2 at start of the second-half as IT Carlow advanced to the quarter-finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup with a comeback victory at Dangan over a NUI Galway side with three of Galway’s All-Ireland winning side on board.

IT Carlow were hammered by Mary Immaculate College in last year’s final, but they avenged that defeat with a 1-22 to 0-22 win at Heywood Collge on Sunday.

And DJ Carey’s side won by the same margin even though they trailed by 1-9 to 0-8 at half-time after John Fox scored the early goal.

But Waterford youngster Fagan blasted two goals in quick succession at the start of the second-half and IT Carlow held on to make it two from two and take control of Group D.

Colin Dunford scored IT Carlow’s first point after two minutes but Fox equalised. Martin Kavanagh gave IT Carlow the lead again before Fox scored his side’s goal in the fifth minute.

When Galway All-Ireland winner Cathal Mannion scored an outstanding effort from the left wing, in the 29th minute, NUI Galway were 1-9 to 0-6 in front. But points from Richie Leahy and Cathal Dunbar kept IT Carlow in touch.

The visitors trailed by four but Charles Dwyer brought them back within a score and then Fagan hit 1-2 in just three minutes.

He fielded a long delivery from Kavanagh to kick IT Carlow’s first goal in the 33rd minute, and then nine minutes from time he caught Enda Rowland’s pass and flicked past Shane Hennessy.

IT Carlow were 2-12 to 1-14 ahead as they entered the closing stages, and Darragh Burke saw his late free saved on the line as NUIG, despite having All-Stars Padraic Mannion and Coor Whelan on board, unable to salvage a draw.

Scorers for IT Carlow: Jack Fagan 2-2, Martin Kavanagh 0-8 (0-7f, 0-1 65), Cathal Dunbar 0-2, Enda Rowland 0-1 (0-1f), Richie Leahy 0-1, Colin Dunford 0-1, Charles Dwyer 0-1.

Scorers for NUI Galway: Darragh Burke 0-6 (0-3f, 0-1 65), John Fox 1-1, Aiden Helebert 0-3, Sean Loftus 0-2, Conor Whelan 0-2, Cathal Mannion 0-1, Michael Lynch 0-1.

IT Carlow

1. Enda Rowland (Abbeyleix, Laois)

2. Shane Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien, Wexford)
3. Kevin Hannafin (St Brendan’s, Kerry)
4. Ross Brown (Colligan, Waterford)

5. Michael Redmond (Rathnure, Wexford)
6. James Doyle (St Mullins, Carlow)
7. Michael Harney (Bunmahon, Waterford)

8. Colin Dunford (Colligan, Waterford)
9. Richard Leahy (Rower Inistioge, Kilkenny)

10. Sean Downey (Ballinakill, Laois)
11. Martin Kavanagh (St Mullins, Carlow)
12. Charles Dwyer (Ballinakill, Laois)

13. Thomas Nolan (Drom/Inch, Tipperary)
14. Jack Fagan (De La Salle, Waterford)
15. Cathal Dunbar (Realt na Mara Ballygarrett, Wexford)

Substitutes:
17. Robert Moran (Castlecomer, Kilkenny) for Brown (37)
18. Seamus Casey (Oylegate Glenbrien, Wexford) for Dwyer (57)
27. Mark Dowling (Camross, Laois) for Nolan (53).

NUI Galway

1. Shane Hennessy (Eire Og Nenagh, Tipperary)

2. Barry Fitzpatrick (Sixmilebridge, Clare)
3. Conor Cosgrave (Ardrahan, Galway)
4. Ciaran O Connor (Kilnadeema-Leitrim, Galway)

5. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore, Galway)
6. Conor Ryan (Eire Og Nenagh, Tipperary)
7. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh, Galway)

8. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly, Galway)
9. Shane Fletcher (Roscrea, Tipperary)

10. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh, Galway)
11. Darragh Burke (St Thomas’, Galway)
17. Conor Whelan (Kinvara, Galway)

13. John Fox (Ahane, Limerick)
14. Michael Lynch (Kilnadeema-Leitrim, Galway)
15. Aidan Helebert (Gort, Galway).

Substitutes:
18. Ronan Elwood (Liam Mellows, Galway) for Fletcher (44)
12. Gearoid Loughnane (Loughrea, Galway) for Lynch (52)
19. Cian Salmon (Clarinbridge, Galway) for Fox (59)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary).

