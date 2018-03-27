  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More VAR controversy as Italy awarded penalty to snatch late draw against England

James Tarkowski was deemed to have brought down Federico Chiesa.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 10:26 PM
46 minutes ago 2,649 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3927552

England v Italy - International Friendly Source: Marc Atkins/Offside

England v Italy - International Friendly Source: Marc Atkins/Offside

England 1-1 Italy

GERMAN REFEREE DENIZ Aytekin was at the centre of attention as the latest disputed VAR decision allowed Italy to leave Wembley with a 1-1 draw against England.

With the hosts leading 1-0 through Jamie Vardy’s first-half goal, Aytekin appeared to be in an ideal position when Federico Chiesa was clipped in the box by debutant James Tarkowski with just five minutes remaining.

The referee initially waved away Chiesa’s claims before referring the decision to the video assistant, and then awarding a penalty.

Lorenzo Insigne slotted the spot kick past Jack Butland, ending England’s run of five straight clean sheets and ensuring a share of the spoils.

“I think the ruling is ‘clear and obvious’ and it’s not,” England boss Gareth Southgate told ITV afterwards.

It looks like James Tarkowski stands on him but it’s during the running process and he’s going down anyway. I think the referee had a good view already.

Tarkowski himself said it was “never a penalty”.

“I stood on his foot but I didn’t think a lot of it,” he told ITV.

Former England international Alan Shearer was among those to question the decision.

“Don’t talk to me about VAR!” he tweeted. “How on earth is that clear and obvious?”

Gary Lineker tweeted: “If VAR is going to turn us over, it’s better to happen now. A clear and obviously deserved victory taken away.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Declan Rice features as Ireland beat Azerbaijan with dramatic 96th-minute winner

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit woeful Argentina for six
'I never want to see scenes like that again': Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
PREMIER LEAGUE
'98 World Cup winner heavily critical of Pogba and Griezmann
'98 World Cup winner heavily critical of Pogba and Griezmann
'I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem'
Liverpool's Emre Can hits out at 'false stories' regarding his future
NFL
What's the catch? The NFL has changed one of its most confusing rules
What's the catch? The NFL has changed one of its most confusing rules
McDaniels breaks silence on last-ditch decision to snub Colts and stay with Patriots
The last big name in NFL free agency is moving to LA

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie