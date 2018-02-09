Utterly reckless Italian tip tackle pits Ireland U20s against 14 men

THE TASK FOR Ireland U20s was made all the easier – in theory – by an absolute shocker of a dump tackle from Italy back row Jacopo Bianchi in Donnybrook tonight.

The blindside tackled second row Jack Dunne in the ninth minute and managed to tip him not only beyond the horizontal, but beyond the vertical again.

Indeed, Dunne was actually fortunate to go beyond 180 degrees, as he avoided landing on his head before referee Dan Jones issued the red card.

Ireland had scored their first try by the time Italy were reduced to 14 men, cancelling out an early intercept. And by the 26th minute the bonus point was secured as wing James McCarthy chased his own kick-through and benefited from a nasty bounce which sat up invitingly for a powerful run and jump finish.

Despite having a one-man advantage for 70 minutes though, every point was crucial for Ireland as Italy rallied to create an entertaining 38 – 34 shoot-out.

