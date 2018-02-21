Still no room for McKinley as Conor O'Shea names Italy team to face France

ITALY BOSS CONOR Oâ€™Shea has again opted against including Ian McKinley in his match day 23 as they get set to take on FranceÂ at the Stade VÃ©lodrome on Friday [KO 8pm, TV3].

Oâ€™Shea has made three changes to the starting XV that lost to Ireland last time out, with veteran hookerÂ Leonardo Ghiraldini restored to the front row with Andrea Lovotti while, in the back row, Maxime Mbanda will make his first start of this yearâ€™s Six Nations.

Itâ€™s a 92nd cap forÂ Ghiraldini and he and Lovotti will scrum down alongsideÂ Simone Ferrari. The second row is, once again, made up of Alessandro Zanni and Dean Budd whileÂ Mbanda is joined in the back row by Sebastian Negri and captain Sergio Parisse at eight.

The back three is made up of Matteo Minozzi,Â Tommaso Benvenuti andÂ Mattia Bellini while Tommasso Boni and Tomasso Castello retain their centre partnership.

Once more, Tomasso Allan and Marcello Violi make up the half backs.

Italy XV to play France

15. Matteo Minozzi

14. Tommaso Benvenuti

13. Tommaso Boni

12. Tomasso Castello

11. Mattia Bellini

10. Tomasso Allan

9. Marcello Violi

1. Andrea Lovotti

2. Leonardo Ghiraldini

3. Simone Ferrari

4. Alessandro Zanni

5. Dean Budd

6. Sebastian Negri

7. Maxime Mbanda

8. Sergio Parisse (captain)

Replacements:

16. Luca Bigi

17. Nicola Quaglio

18. Tiziano Pasquali

19. George Fabio Biagi

20. Federico Ruzza

21. Edoardo Gori

22. Carlo Canna

23. Jayden Hayward

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!