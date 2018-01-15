  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 15 January, 2018
Jack Byrne agrees two-and-a-half-year deal with League One club

The 21-year-old midfielder has returned to Oldham Athletic permanently after his successful loan spell.

By Ben Blake Monday 15 Jan 2018, 4:51 PM
4 hours ago 5,485 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3798722

Jack Byrne Byrne is capped at U21 level for Ireland. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

IRISH MIDFIELDER JACK Byrne has signed for Oldham Athletic, the club confirmed today.

The 21-year-old will join the League One outfit on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Wigan Athletic after enjoying a loan spell there this season.

Dubliner Byrne came through the ranks at Manchester City and was highly-rated thanks to his exploits under U19 boss Patrick Vieira, particularly in the Uefa Youth League.

He was farmed out to Dutch side SC Cambuur in 2015 and gained first-team experience playing regularly in the Eredivisie.

However, his next loan move — to Blackburn Rovers — didn’t go well and Wigan Athletic paid an undisclosed fee for him in January 2017. Byrne found game-time hard to come by at the Latics and made just two Championship appearances in the second half of last season.

Oldham offered him the chance to play regularly at the beginning of the current campaign and Byrne has impressed in League One — scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 25 appearances in all competitions.

That short-term deal ended at the start of this month and, despite reported interest from elsewhere, he has returned to Boundary Park permanently.

Ireland U21 international Byrne trained with Martin O’Neill’s senior squad back in 2016 and he will be hoping to play himself into contention over the coming years.

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

