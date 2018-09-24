This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 24 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tottenham target Grealish signs new long-term Aston Villa deal

The 23-year-old has ended speculation over his club future.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Sep 2018, 3:39 PM
47 minutes ago 979 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4251791
Grealish has made a strong start to the season with Villa.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Grealish has made a strong start to the season with Villa.
Grealish has made a strong start to the season with Villa.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

JACK GREALISH HAS signed a new five-year contract at Aston Villa, following a summer in which he was courted by Tottenham.

The 23-year-old was identified as a key target by Spurs, but the deal dragged on, with manager Steve Bruce claiming that the Premier League club were “nowhere near” Villa’s valuation the player.

Reports subsequently claimed that Tottenham’s first bid was worth £3 million plus young midfielder Josh Onomah, with Villa reportedly keen on receiving above £30m.

Grealish — who represented Ireland at underage level — has now committed his future to Villa, ending any lingering doubts at the club that he may leave in January, and CEO Christian Purslow has expressed his delight at tying down the star.

“Securing the long-term future of Jack, a player we believe will play a pivotal role in leading Aston Villa back to where it belongs, is fantastic news for everybody associated with our football club,” he said in a statement.

“He is a tremendous talent who has been with us since he was a child and naturally we are delighted that he has now committed the next five years of his career to Aston Villa.”

Grealish made his debut in 2013-14, and has been with the club since 2001.

Since declaring for the country of his birth, he has won seven caps for England’s U21 side, but has not yet been capped at senior level.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    ARSENAL
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    What has happened to Alexis Sanchez?
    'We needed to believe we were capable of competing with the big sides'
    FOOTBALL
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    Pogba risks Mourinho's wrath by imploring United to 'attack, attack, attack'
    Neymar eager to repay supporters' affection after giving shirt to crying boy
    TIGER WOODS
    Tiger Woods: 'I was having a hard time not crying on the last hole'
    Tiger Woods: 'I was having a hard time not crying on the last hole'
    Incredible scenes as Tiger Woods triumphs in Tour Championship to complete remarkable comeback
    Composed Tiger Woods on course to secure first title since 2013

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie