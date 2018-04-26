Wexford confirm talented forward is no longer part of Davy Fitzgerald's panel

WEXFORD WILL HEAD into battle in the Leinster SHC without the services of forward Jack Guiney, who has left Davy Fitzgerald’s squad.

It was reported earlier this week that Guiney had been dropped for disciplinary reasons, but Wexford coach Seoirse Bulfin said the Rathnure forward’s departure was due his injury struggles.

“Jack at the moment is obviously gone off the panel because he struggled with an injury right throughout the league,” said Bulfin at the launch of the Leinster SHC today.

“For the time being he is back with the club. Being honest, when you have four games in 21 days you can’t really be carrying much of an injury.”

Guiney struggled with a knee problem throughout the league. He appeared off the bench in the opening rounds of Division 1A against Waterford and Cork but missed the remainder of the competition due to a cartilage problem.

There were fears he would have to under the knife but Guiney managed to avoid surgery.

“He is back (with this club) to get a bit of game time to see how he gets on,” added Bulfin. “Hopefully, down the line, you never know what might happen.”

Guiney lined out with his club in Wexford club championship against Naomh Eanna last weekend, scoring 1-5 from placed balls in an impressive display at centre-back.

