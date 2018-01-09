Aussie Rules trials with North Melbourne to senior football focus with Tipperary

FOR JACK KENNEDY the tail end of 2017 was spent playing a waiting game.

After the 2015 All-Ireland minor finalist made his senior breakthrough with Tipperary last season, he was jetting off to the other side of the world to try his hand at an alien sport in the wake of the county’s qualifier exit to Armagh last July.

The Clonmel Commercials man had been on the radar of Aussie Rules scouts and that interest formed into something concrete when he was invited for a trial with AFL side North Melbourne.

He had an Armagh man for company in the adventure in Crossmaglen’s Riain O’Neill, younger brother of Oisin who was part of the Orchard county outfit that defeated Tipperary last summer in Thurles.

“It was a super experience,” says Kennedy.

“There was a guy over twice during the year, he bascially said when we got knocked out, he’d be in contact about going over for a trial.

“It was the Wednesday or Tuesday after we lost to Armagh on the Saturday, (off for) a two week trial. It was a quick turnaround but it was a brilliant experience.

“Sport being such a big part of my life, to see the professional side of it and to go training each day, come in and see your meals prepared for you. It was incredible. It’s a different world out there (with) fitness and things. Nothing has come of it as of yet but it was great to see.”

Kennedy did not discover for a few months as to whether he had impressed sufficiently to earn a permanent shot at life in Aussie Rules.

“They kept their cards very close to their chest. They said that they’d be in contact in the next couple of weeks, but we didn’t hear anything for a while. It wasn’t until the middle of November that we knew for definite that it wouldn’t happen this year.

“So that was difficult that it dragged on, so it was playing in my head for a couple of months. When it came up that it wasn’t happening, I was a small bit disappointed.”

Tipperary and UCC player Jack Kennedy at the Higher Education GAA first class rivals launch. Source: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE

Kennedy leaned on fellow Tipperary man Colin O’Riordan, who secured a new contract last November with Sydney Swans, for tips when embarking on the trial.

“I was talking to him actually first of all about the combinae that happened in Dublin that was run by Tadhg Kennelly. I couldn’t make it, but he was asking me what I thought of it all. When the phone call came I just texted him to say that ‘I’m heading over, have you any advice?’

“He was very good, he absolutely loves it over there and he was saying that it’s an incredible opportunity. It was good to talk to him.

“Even when I was over there talking to him a couple of guys in the club said that he (Colin) had been unlucky with injury, and that they’d be surprised if he didn’t break through this year. He’s a serious talent, so if he stays injury free he’ll definitely be playing AFL football.”

Armagh knocked Tipperary out of the 2017 All-Ireland senior championship. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

If a future offer did come up for Kennedy, he admits he would consider pursuing a career in Australia.

“I love playing football here and I suppose the chance to be a professional player that you’re training each day would be an incredible experience. So if it did come around, it’d be very hard to turn down.

“But on the other hand it’d be very difficult to leave home, leave the family and stuff, it’d be something you’d have to think about.”

He has plenty GAA matters to occupy his time. After being part of Clonmel Commercials county senior title win last October, the focus has shifted to Tipperary duties.

The switch of the U21 grade to U20 prevents Kennedy having another crack off football at that level but he will be juggling Tipperary senior commitments and a Sigerson Cup campaign with UCC this spring.

“This would have been the age group we got to the All-Ireland minor so it’s disappointing we didn’t get another go at it at U21 level. But then it is very demanding.

“Last year when I was playing Sigerson and training away with the seniors, I remember I’d very little time with the U21′s and you’re kind of just there for games and that. I suppose it lessens the workload but it’s disappointing not to get another go with your own age group which is a strong team.

“With the step up to Division 2, we focused on that and made sure we get a good pre season and with the Sigerson we’re training away as well. I was lucky in the way we were training away with Sigerson and we got far with the club as well so haven’t really got out of the running yet.

“We’re looking forward to get going the end of January, the 27th down in Páirc Uí Chaoimh now.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):



[embed id="embed_1"]