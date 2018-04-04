  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jack Nicklaus' grandson makes beautiful hole-in-one at Masters Par-3 Contest

Gary Jr was caddying for his grandfather at Augusta.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 11:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,054 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3940831

PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest Gary Jr celebrates the shot with his grandfather and Tom Watson by his side. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE ANNUAL Par-3 Contest took place at Augusta today ahead of the opening round of the 2018 Masters on Thursday.

Gary Nicklaus Jr, grandson of six-time Masters champion Jack, was caddying for his grandfather — a common tradition at the event.

Permitted to take the tee-shot, Gary managed to pull off a brilliant hole-in-one before celebrating with his grandad, Gary Player and Tom Watson.

A wonderful moment.

Posted by on Thursday, 5 April 2018

“I was just trying to hit it on the green, hit a good shot and set it up,” said the son of Gary Nicklaus. “For that to happen was just unbelievable.”

It even brought tears to Jack’s eyes.

“What I did didn’t make any difference to me. Watching your grandson do something is pretty special,” the 18-time major winner said. “To watch the kid knock in a hole-in-one on the biggest venue in the world, wow. It was a very special day, one I’ll never forget.”

68-year-old Watson went on to become the oldest-ever winner — beating Tommy Fleetwood by one stroke thanks to six birdies from the nine holes.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

McIlroy ‘the number one pick’ for Masters, says former great

Opportunity knocks for Leona Maguire as historic first women’s tournament set for Augusta

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Analysis: Leinster's lethal attack tears Saracens apart for three classy tries
'Winning is everything - now it’s time to step up, and take our prize'
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'It's never happened to me' â Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
'It's never happened to me' – Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
Gareth Bale left on bench for Champions League quarter-final
Lallana injury not as bad as first feared, and he could play again this season
LEINSTER
EPCR confirm Sunday service for Munster's Bordeaux battle with Racing
EPCR confirm Sunday service for Munster's Bordeaux battle with Racing
Leinster hope to have Larmour and Conan in full training before Scarlets semi-final clash
Another blow for Saracens as South African owners want out
LIVERPOOL
'Very confident, I'm not sure if that's typical of Ireland. When I told him, he said 'I'm ready man''
'Very confident, I'm not sure if that's typical of Ireland. When I told him, he said 'I'm ready man''
'Brilliant' Liverpool should have killed off City - Klopp
Chelsea's longest-serving player to leave club without having played a first-team game

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie