Jack Nicklaus' grandson makes beautiful hole-in-one at Masters Par-3 Contest

Gary Jr celebrates the shot with his grandfather and Tom Watson by his side. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE ANNUAL Par-3 Contest took place at Augusta today ahead of the opening round of the 2018 Masters on Thursday.

Gary Nicklaus Jr, grandson of six-time Masters champion Jack, was caddying for his grandfather — a common tradition at the event.

Permitted to take the tee-shot, Gary managed to pull off a brilliant hole-in-one before celebrating with his grandad, Gary Player and Tom Watson.

A wonderful moment.

“I was just trying to hit it on the green, hit a good shot and set it up,” said the son of Gary Nicklaus. “For that to happen was just unbelievable.”

It even brought tears to Jack’s eyes.

“What I did didn’t make any difference to me. Watching your grandson do something is pretty special,” the 18-time major winner said. “To watch the kid knock in a hole-in-one on the biggest venue in the world, wow. It was a very special day, one I’ll never forget.”

68-year-old Watson went on to become the oldest-ever winner — beating Tommy Fleetwood by one stroke thanks to six birdies from the nine holes.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!