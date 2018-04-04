Jack Nicklaus' grandson makes beautiful hole-in-one at Masters Par-3 Contest

THE ANNUAL Par-3 Contest took place at Augusta today ahead of the opening round of the 2018 Masters on Thursday.
Gary Nicklaus Jr, grandson of six-time Masters champion Jack, was caddying for his grandfather — a common tradition at the event.
Permitted to take the tee-shot, Gary managed to pull off a brilliant hole-in-one before celebrating with his grandad, Gary Player and Tom Watson.
A wonderful moment.
“I was just trying to hit it on the green, hit a good shot and set it up,” said the son of Gary Nicklaus. “For that to happen was just unbelievable.”
It even brought tears to Jack’s eyes.
“What I did didn’t make any difference to me. Watching your grandson do something is pretty special,” the 18-time major winner said. “To watch the kid knock in a hole-in-one on the biggest venue in the world, wow. It was a very special day, one I’ll never forget.”
68-year-old Watson went on to become the oldest-ever winner — beating Tommy Fleetwood by one stroke thanks to six birdies from the nine holes.
