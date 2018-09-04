This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I had two goes at it and that might be enough for me:' O'Connor distances himself from Kerry job

Jack O’Connor previously guided Kerry to three All-Ireland SFC crowns.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 6:31 PM
13 minutes ago 334 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4218873
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

FORMER KERRY BOSS Jack O’Connor has distanced himself from the vacant senior manager position in the county, saying that he is content to continue working with the U20s team.

Kerry are on the hunt for a new manager after Éamonn Fitzmaurice stepped down from the role following their championship exit at the end of the inaugural Super 8s competition, and O’Connor is among the names linked with the job.

O’Connor had two previous stints in charge of the Kerry senior team which delivered All-Ireland success for the Kingdom in 2004, 2006 and 2009.

Speaking on Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk on Monday night, O’Connor was initially reluctant to discuss the vacancy, preferring to speak about the Kerry minors and their historic five-in-a-row success.

But when pressed on the matter by presenter Tim Moynihan, he said his work as manager of the Kerry U20s is his priority at the moment:

I had two goes at it and that might be enough for me. I’m enjoying what I’m doing with the U20s at the moment.

“The Kerry senior manager is a very tough assignment in the sense that it’s a huge commitment. People don’t realise that you basically wouldn’t want to be working and you’d want an awful lot of energy.

“It’s a huge commitment, there’s no question about it. The level of professionalism that’s in the game now basically demands your full attention. That’s not a job to be taken lightly, there’s no question about that.”

Moynihan then asked O’Connor what he would do if he was hypothetically invited to meet Kerry county board chairman Tim Murphy to discuss the possibility of returning to the helm once more.

O’Connor laughed off the question and said, ‘that’s not a question for me to answer.’

“Look I’m getting a great kick out of being involved with the U20s. We were a bit disappointed this year but we were close.

We probably missing a bit of class up front but there’s a right good group at U20 level again next year and that’s where my intention lies to be honest with you.”

Other names which have been mentioned as potential candidates to become the next Kerry manager include Maurice Fitzgerald, former Kerry goalkeeper Diarmuid Murphy and Peter Keane, who guided the Kerry minors to that fifth consecutive All-Ireland at the weekend.

You can listen to a podcast of the full show here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7
    Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    FOOTBALL
    Ex-Arsenal midfielder named temporary Denmark boss as futsal players set to line out
    Ex-Arsenal midfielder named temporary Denmark boss as futsal players set to line out
    Man United's new right-back eager to repay Mourinho's belief after knee injury
    Morata considered leaving Chelsea after 'disaster' debut season and World Cup omission
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    Painful Spurs defending not worthy of title contenders, says unhappy Pochettino
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Berbatov: Man City wanted me, I told my agent, âF*ck off, weâre going to Man Unitedâ
    Berbatov: Man City wanted me, I told my agent, ‘F*ck off, we’re going to Man United’
    'Ed Woodward won 2-0': Mourinho dedicates win to United executive after plane protest
    Lukaku double secures much-needed win for Mourinho's Man United at Burnley

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie