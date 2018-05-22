Young Wasps star ruled out for up to a year after receiving first England call-up

Jack Willis is helped off during Wasps' defeat to Saracens.

WASPS FLANKER JACK Willis could be out for a year after suffering a serious knee injury during their Premiership semi-final defeat to Saracens.

Willis was helped off after doing damage late in the first half of a 57-33 victory for Sarries at Allianz Park on Saturday.

The uncapped 21-year-old back-row was due to tour South Africa with England next month, but he now faces a long spell out of the game.

Wasps revealed in a statement: “Following consultation with a specialist, it has been determined that Jack Willis sustained a significant multi-ligament injury to his right knee during last Saturday’s Aviva Premiership semi-final.

“This includes a rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). The injury is expected to keep him out of action for a period between nine and 12 months.”

Willis’ injury setback will leave him little time to force his way into Eddie Jones’ squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.