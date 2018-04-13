Jackson and Olding to leave Ulster - report

A report this evening says Stuart Olding (left) and Paddy Jackson are to leave Ulster.

A report this evening says Stuart Olding (left) and Paddy Jackson are to leave Ulster.

PADDY JACKSON AND Stuart Olding are to leave Ulster according to the Press Association (PA) this evening.

PA, which carried Jackson’s recent statement following the acquittal of both in the recent Belfast rape trial, said that a decision was taken today.

However, it is believed an official statement from Ulster and the IRFU won’t come until Saturday at the earliest.

#Breaking Ulster Rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding, who were acquitted of rape following a trial last month, are to leave the club, the Press Association understands. — Press Association (@PA) April 13, 2018 Source: Press Association /Twitter

Both the IRFU and Ulster have been carrying out a review into the players’ behaviour in the wake of their acquittal on rape charges last month.

A jury in Belfast found Jackson (26) and Olding (25) unanimously not guilty of rape while Jackson was also acquitted of sexual assault.

The IRFU and Ulster review is believed to focus on a series of sexually explicit WhatsApp conversations revealed during the trial involving the players and their friends.

Protesters outside Ravenhill this evening. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Earlier this week, the club’s main sponsor expressed concern at the information revealed in the WhatsApp conversations during the court case while, this evening, more than 250 people protested outside Ravenhill as Ulster played Ospreys in the PRO14.