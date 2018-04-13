  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Jackson and Olding to leave Ulster - report

The pair were found not guilty of rape recently.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Apr 2018, 11:49 PM
A report this evening says Stuart Olding (left) and Paddy Jackson are to leave Ulster.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
A report this evening says Stuart Olding (left) and Paddy Jackson are to leave Ulster.
A report this evening says Stuart Olding (left) and Paddy Jackson are to leave Ulster.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

PADDY JACKSON AND Stuart Olding are to leave Ulster according to the Press Association (PA) this evening.

PA, which carried Jackson’s recent statement following the acquittal of both in the recent Belfast rape trial, said that a decision was taken today.

However, it is believed an official statement from Ulster and the IRFU won’t come until Saturday at the earliest.

Both the IRFU and Ulster have been carrying out a review into the players’ behaviour in the wake of their acquittal on rape charges last month.

A jury in Belfast found Jackson (26) and Olding (25) unanimously not guilty of rape while Jackson was also acquitted of sexual assault.

The IRFU and Ulster review is believed to focus on a series of sexually explicit WhatsApp conversations revealed during the trial involving the players and their friends.

A view of the Belfast Feminist Network protest Protesters outside Ravenhill this evening. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Earlier this week, the club’s main sponsor expressed concern at the information revealed in the WhatsApp conversations during the court case while, this evening, more than 250 people protested outside Ravenhill as Ulster played Ospreys in the PRO14.

