Dublin: -1 °C Friday 2 March, 2018
â‚¬42 million flop Jackson Martinez released by Chinese club after nightmare two years

The Colombian striker once starred for Porto, but a forgettable stint at Atletico Madrid has been followed a failed adventure in Asia.

By The42 Team Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 4:09 PM
10 hours ago 10,872 Views 12 Comments
Martinez has had a torrid time with injuries.
JACKSON MARTINEZâ€™S FORGETTABLE spell in China has been brought to a close, with Guangzhou Evergrande releasing theÂ â‚¬42 million flop for free.

Despite having failed to make a mark at Atletico Madrid, the Colombian was taken to China as a big-money addition in February 2016.

A prolific spell at Porto had helped the 31-year-old to establish a reputation as a fearsome frontman, with 94 goals netted in just 143 outings in Portugal.

That stint was followed by just three efforts in 22 appearances for Atletico, but Evergrande still thought enough of Martinez to make him a marquee signing.

They have been left to rue that decision, with the South American having endured an injury-ravaged two years in Asia.

He has managed just four goals and two assists after being restricted to only 16 games.

According to Marca, Evergrande have now decided to cut their losses and terminate his contract, with Martinez omitted from their 31-man squad for the new Chinese Super League season.

They may have broken the CSL transfer record to land the experienced frontman â€“ a bar which has been raised considerably since â€“ but he is now considered to be surplus to requirements.

It may be that Martinez is given the opportunity to return to Europe after reaching a career crossroads, although he does have plenty to prove.

Any interested parties will unquestionably seek assurances regarding his fitness and commitment to rediscovering past form before entering into contract talks.

Martinez has shown in the past that he can be a useful asset in the final third of the field, but slumps in Spain and China will have tarnished his image in the eyes of those seeking to bring added firepower into their respective ranks.

Neymarâ€™s debut season with PSG is over, Brazil star now faces race to be fit for the World Cup

Ex-Everton, Spurs, Ajax and Dortmund midfielder Pienaar hangs up his boots

