This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 22 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I didn't get stuck into players enough': Stockdale targets aerial improvement in Sydney

The winger has been working on his aerial ability over the last two weeks ahead of his return to the Test arena.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 22 Jun 2018, 1:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,902 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4085909

JACOB STOCKDALE HAS had longer than most to stew over a first defeat at Test level, so the build-up to tomorrow’s decider in Sydney and a return to the Ireland wing has been a particularly tedious and protracted affair for the 22-year-old.

Jacob Stockdale with Marika Koroibete After sitting out the second Test, Stockdale is back in the Ireland XV. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Stockdale’s run in Joe Schmidt’s side, which extended back to last November, was broken last week when he was given a watching brief in Melbourne, with Andrew Conway and then Jordan Larmour handed opportunities.

The Ulster man, named the Six Nations player of the tournament for his prolific try-scoring exploits during the championship, admits it was difficult to watch on from the stands as his team-mates produced a much-improved performance to level the series.

“It was incredibly hard, to be honest,” he said this week in Sydney. “Especially the way in which the guys won, you’re just dying to be part of the team. But I suppose the reasons for these tours are to give guys an opportunity and a bit of squad rotation so that was good to see.”

With Conway ruled out of this week through injury, Stockdale comes back into Schmidt’s XV as Ireland seek a famous series win on Aussie soil to cap a brilliant, Grand Slam-winning season and inject further impetus into next year’s World Cup preparations.

The return of the free-scoring Stockdale — the first Test was just the third occasion he failed to cross the whitewash in a green jersey — is one of five changes made by Schmidt, and the Lisburn native is understandably chomping at the bit to get back out there.

“These are the kind of games that you play rugby for, we’re definitely very excited for it,” he continued.

“Ireland hadn’t even won a Test on Australian soil in 39 years. It’s a bit of an opportunity to make history and it would be a very nice cherry on the top of a brilliant season with Ireland. It’s a massive game for all of us and the win only comes with the preparation and performance.”

A large part of Stockdale’s focus over the last fortnight has been working on his aerial game, something Jordan Larmour has spent a lot of time on as well, as Ireland look to combat the threat posed by the likes of Israel Folau and Marika Koroibete.

Stockdale’s height gives him an obvious advantage in this facet of the game, but contesting aerially with good technique is key, as evidenced by the likes of Rob Kearney.

“The big thing for me in this Test is to be a bit more dominant in the air,” the Ulster winger explains.

Jacob Stockdale Stockdale pictured at the team hotel this week. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I felt like I really didn’t get stuck into players enough, I didn’t really attack the ball enough when it was in the air so that’s the thing I’m trying to work on this week, be real dominant.

“It’s something you have to practice, practice and practice. You don’t want to have to think about your technique when you’re going up for a ball, you want it to be as natural as possible and when you’re coming up against guys like Folau who are all pretty handy in the air, it makes a big difference when you’ve got your technique nailed on and you’re able to get up and attack the ball.”

Overall, Stockdale is relishing the challenge of a return to the Test arena at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, particularly after experiencing the unfamiliar feeling of losing his first game with Ireland in the series opener.

“Yeah, that was tough,” he adds. “It was my first experience of coming in on a Monday and going, ‘oh flip’ we didn’t play that well and we lost. It was quite strange as I hadn’t experienced that before.

“It’s tougher to take but at the same time whenever you lose you’re a lot more motivated to right the wrongs. I’m looking forward to it.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

O’Mahony comfortable at openside on occasion of his 50th Ireland cap

Confidence, conviction and calmness personified – Ross Byrne’s journey to the Test arena

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Lovren believes Croatia can surpass achievements of 1998 World Cup heroes
Lovren believes Croatia can surpass achievements of 1998 World Cup heroes
Schmidt to make decision on Ireland future by the end of the year
'This is not a trivial offence, but a sexual assault': Female reporter groped during World Cup report
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Belgium outcast Nainggolan confirms he's joining Inter Milan from Roma
Belgium outcast Nainggolan confirms he's joining Inter Milan from Roma
They want to pull you down - Sterling hits out at tabloid press
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
IRELAND
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Big opportunity for Conan as Schmidt resists temptation to make change at 9
Ireland set to hand 'smart kid' Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies
ARGENTINA
Argentina on the brink of premature World Cup exit as Croatia cruise to incredible victory
Argentina on the brink of premature World Cup exit as Croatia cruise to incredible victory
As it happened: Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup
Scotland make 8 changes for Pumas Test after defeat to USA
LIONEL MESSI
Argentina deny reports players want manager out
Argentina deny reports players want manager out
'The Argentina squad clouds Leo's brilliance. He is limited because the team doesn't gel'
'Maradona is light years behind Messi' - Sergio Ramos hits back at Argentina legend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie