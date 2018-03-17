  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Sunday 18 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish and Six Nations records look easy as Stockdale continually looks to the next step

The 21-year-old has set a new bar for Irish tries in a single season.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 10:29 PM
1 hour ago 4,799 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3910947

REMEMBER WHEN JACOB Stockdale went through an international try-scoring dry spell?

It lasted a full 178 minutes: from his early second half score in the corner against Argentina, through a full Test without his name on the score-sheet – disaster! – and then almost a full hour against Italy until soft hands from Devin Toner and Joey Carbery set him away.

That try opened the floodgates and washed away all memory of the drought where he went three whole halves of international rugby without registering five points on the scoreboard.

Last weekend, the 21-year-old Ulster star scored twice – his third brace in as many Tests – to bridge a 104-year gap since any player scored multiple tries in three consecutive matches in this Championship.

With six tries, he was level with the Six Nations single-Championship record shared by Will Greenwood, Chris Ashton and Shane Williams.

However, typically of a young man who idolised Rupeni Caucaunibuca rather than any international star closer to home, Stockdale didn’t limit himself.

Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube

Even with his chip beyond Mike Brown bobbling away off his knees and thighs. Even with the fullback and wing Jonny May attempting to tackle him, Stockdale kept his legs pumping, kept pushing forward.

England v Ireland - NatWest Six Nations Source: Craig Mercer - CameraSport

A seventh try is a Six Nations record, just one shy of the all-time Championship mark of eight set by England’s Cyril Lowe in 1914 and Scotland’s Ian Smith in 1925. Those feats have always looked incredibly unlikely to be matched, but with Stockdale it’s hard to judge where the ceiling is.

“It’s a great feeling (the record). Every game I was just going out and trying to do the best I could and thankfully the tries came from that.”

England v Ireland - NatWest Six Nations Source: Mark Leech/Offside

Remember that it was only June when Stockdale won the first of his nine caps and scored the first of his 11 tries. He has yet to even sample the bitter taste of defeat on Ireland duty.

“It’s a bit strange. I met up for a coffee with my Dad during the week and we were both saying how strange it was. At the same time, I’ve gone step-by-step to get where I am. It’s a mixture of emotions.”

The steps will keep on coming for Stockdale. He is one of a crop of very young talents in this Irish squad who could help the team through the next three World Cups. There are big days to come long before Japan 2019 comes around and Stockdale didn’t need a guiding hand to set a target on the only team above Ireland in the world rankings.

“We’ve won a Grand Slam, that’s the first stepping stone to being a dominant team in world rugby. We’re sitting number two in the world, and we’re excited to have a crack at New Zealand. We’re in a really good place right now but there’s still a lot to work on. We can look forward to next year’s Six Nations and then the World Cup.”

Asked further about targeting the All Blacks in November, he added:

“Look, Joe hasn’t said ‘New Zealand is the target’ but your ambition is to be the best team in the world and to do that you have to beat the best team in the world. At the minute that’s New Zealand.

“Look, we’re going to keep training and working as hard as we can.”

Before he turns to what can only be a massive comedown in the shape of Ulster training, Stockdale deserves a sizable chunk of time to reflect on the marks he has left in the history books.

Jacob Stockdale celebrates scoring their third try Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

His favourite score of the Championship was the intercept against Wales, a match-winning moment. The brace against Scotland powered him to a slew of records, but the epic stretch to score on the stroke of half-time in Twickenham broke the Irish record for tries in a single season – on top of English hearts.

It took 14 years for Denis Hickie’s eight-try season to be bettered, so Keith Earls must have thought his nine tries in the 2016/17 campaign would keep him top of that particular pile for a little longer than eight months.

Stockdale’s terrific 10 is the new high water mark, and there is still a three-Test summer tour to come.

‘We wanted to play with a bigger dead-ball area’ – England plan backfires

‘Joe came up with the move’: Furlong on his fantastic hands to set up slick Stander try

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Irish and Six Nations records look easy as Stockdale continually looks to the next step
Irish and Six Nations records look easy as Stockdale continually looks to the next step
'We fear no team in the world and we've proven on our day we can compete with the best'
England slip to worst finish since 1987 in final Six Nations table
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
'If they had been a bit more injured, it would've been safer in the changing room!'
'If they had been a bit more injured, it would've been safer in the changing room!'
'Johnny just didn't want to do it the same way as ROG': Schmidt hails old heads in clinical win
Schmidt seals status as Ireland's greatest ever coach with Grand Slam success
ENGLAND
Ireland make history as Schmidt's men claim glorious Grand Slam in London
Ireland make history as Schmidt's men claim glorious Grand Slam in London
As it happened: England v Ireland, Grand Slam decider
Emergence of thrilling next generation a huge Six Nations success for Schmidt
PREMIER LEAGUE
Super Salah scores 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th of the season as Liverpool blast past Watford
Super Salah scores 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th of the season as Liverpool blast past Watford
Joy for Palace, despair for West Brom on crucial day in the relegation battle
As it happened: Liverpool v Watford, Premier League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie