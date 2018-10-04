This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 4 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dortmund teenager handed England call-up as Southgate pens new deal

18-year-old Jadon Sancho has been included in England’s squad for the upcoming games against Spain and Croatia.

By The42 Team Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 2:53 PM
11 minutes ago 214 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4268489
Sancho joins Dortmund from Man City in 2017.
Image: firo Sportphoto/Jürgen Fromme
Sancho joins Dortmund from Man City in 2017.
Sancho joins Dortmund from Man City in 2017.
Image: firo Sportphoto/Jürgen Fromme

GARETH SOUTHGATE, WHO was today rewarded with a new England contract, has included Mason Mount, James Maddison and Jadon Sancho in his latest Three Lions squad.

England face Croatia in the Uefa Nations League on 12 October, before facing Spain three days later.

And Southgate has included Mount, the Chelsea attacking midfielder currently on loan at Derby County, in his selection for the first time, while Leicester City star Maddison and Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho are also in line to win their first caps. 

Southgate has picked a total of 25 players for the two games, including four goalkeepers; Fulham’s Marcus Bettinelli, Stoke City’s Jack Butland, Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Southampton stopper Alex McCarthy.

A total of three Liverpool players have been picked — Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson — while Tottenham have a total of five players in the squad; Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier, Harry Winks and Harry Kane.

Mount’s inclusion is one of the most headline-grabbing, given that he is currently plying his trade in the Championship, while Sancho is an exciting talent who has been performing exceptionally for Borussia Dortmund.

In nine games, he has scored once and provided eight assists.

The likes of Ross Barkley and Danny Welbeck are also included after performing well for Chelsea and Arsenal, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek misses out, as does Burnley number one Joe Hart.

Meanwhile, Southgate’s new deal will see him through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and see his pay rise to a reported £3 million per year.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the national team through the next two major tournaments,” said Southgate, whose previous deal was due to expire after the Euro 2020 finals.

England Squad Announcement - St George's Park Southgate speaking at St George's Park today. Source: Mike Egerton

“The job remains an incredible privilege and a true honour. Experiencing at first hand how the nation united behind the team this summer was something special and it will be great to see how far this young squad can go in the years to come.”

Southgate, who ultimately saw England beaten 2-1 by Croatia in their first World Cup semi-final since 1990, said he was fortunate to have a great back-up team — his assistant Steve Holland was also awarded a new contract, and the players performing on the pitch.

“I must acknowledge the hard work and commitment of my staff and the players over the last two years,” said Southgate.

“I have learned a great deal from them and their passion and professionalism in representing England has been an inspiration to my own work.”

FA chief executive Martin Glenn said Southgate, who replaced Sam Allardyce after he left under a cloud only 67 days into the role in 2016, had restored genuine optimism in England’s ability to be a viable contender for trophies.

“Securing Gareth on a longer-term contract was always a priority for us,” said Glenn.

“He has performed remarkably well and has given everyone the belief that England can compete on a world stage again.” 

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Marcus Bettinelli, Jack Butland, Alex McCarthy, Jordan Pickford.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, Luke Shaw, John Stones, James Tarkowski, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Nathaniel Chalobah, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Harry Winks.

Forwards: Harry Kane, James Maddison, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Wales captain Bale named to face Spain and Ireland after shaking off groin strain
    Wales captain Bale named to face Spain and Ireland after shaking off groin strain
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    'We have to blame ourselves' - Klopp frustrated by Liverpool attackers
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    'Lukaku is a defender’s dream' – Man United striker’s lack of movement criticised by Ferdinand
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie