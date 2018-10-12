Watch: Lowe hammers home Leinster's advantage with brilliant individual try

THERE’S NO STOPPING James Lowe at the moment, as the Kiwi winger produced another magical moment in this evening’s Heineken Champions Cup opener to hammer home Leinster’s advantage against Wasps.

Lowe streaks clear for his first try of the night. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Having led at half-time through scores from Sean Cronin and Luke McGrath, Leinster showed their clinical edge again to move the ball off the top of the lineout for Robbie Henshaw to pop it inside for Lowe.

The rampaging winger showed his pace and power to scythe through the Wasps defence and although he had support runners on either shoulder, went it alone to crash over for his fifth try in as many games this season.

A brilliant virtuoso score from an incredible player, and he was heavily involved in the bonus-point clinching score minutes later, as McGrath went hurtling away for his second.

My word 😨



James Lowe 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ylo4NJCEb7 — Watch Shoulder to Shoulder live on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) October 12, 2018

Leinster were showing no mercy on the opening night as they produced an absolute masterclass, with Lowe extending his strike-rate in blue to 16 tries in 18 appearances after a sublime through-the-legs pass from Johnny Sexton.

Magical. Out of this world. Stunning.@leinsterrugby are playing a different brand of rugby!



Can we just appreciate what Johnny Sexton does here?! 👏 pic.twitter.com/jzJFU7R7jU — Watch Shoulder to Shoulder live on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) October 12, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: