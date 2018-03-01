  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 2 March, 2018
Ireland's McCarthy could make early return from double leg fracture

Sam Allardyce is hopeful the midfielder will be back for pre-season training.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 3:51 PM
10 hours ago 4,888 Views 1 Comment
McCarthy suffered the injury against West Brom.
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

EVERTON MANAGER SAM Allardyce has delivered a positive update on the fitness of James McCarthy, who could make an early return from the double leg break he suffered in January.

The Ireland midfielder sustained the horrific injury during Everton’s Premier League clash with West Brom at Goodison Park but after successful surgery, McCarthy could return for the Toffees’ pre-season schedule.

Allardyce today reported that McCarthy had returned to the club’s Finch Farm training ground to continue his rehabilitation work with Everton’s medical team and is hopeful he will be back for pre-season.

“It is down to the specialist and them saying if and when James can start moving forward,” the Everton boss said.

“The specialist will guide us on how far we can go and with a bit of luck we can look forward to James starting the next pre-season with us.

“He has had some time back at home. He will probably rejoin us in the next few days on a regular basis to start getting some mobility into his ankle, particularly because it has been in a set position for such a long time.”

The timing of McCarthy’s latest setback was particularly cruel after the Ireland international had only just returned to first-team action having endured a couple of injury-plagued seasons with hamstring issues.

The 27-year-old, who signed for Everton from Wigan in 2013, is under contract on Merseyside until 2020.

Ex-Everton, Spurs, Ajax and Dortmund midfielder Pienaar hangs up his boots

Here are the 2 disallowed goals that caused plenty of controversy at Wembley last night

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

