This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 16 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Ireland hurling final ref Owens 'can understand' James McGrath's outrage after snub

‘I would have been upset if I didn’t get the call,’ the Wexford man said.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 4:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,919 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4289178
James Owens with the captains before throw-in.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
James Owens with the captains before throw-in.
James Owens with the captains before throw-in.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

“WAS THERE? I don’t listen to social media,” was 2018 All-Ireland SHC final referee James Owens’ initial tongue-in-cheek response when the sideshow in the build-up to the decider came up in conversation.

The sideshow was of course James McGrath’s omission and his subsequent resignation.

The day after it was announced that Wexford native Owens would take charge of the Croke Park showdown between Limerick and Galway, McGrath hung up his whistle.

“It’s a decision that’s been made for me,” the Westmeath man wrote on Facebook after it was confirmed that he wouldn’t be involved at all on match day.

“I’m not your second choice nor your backup plan. Either choose me or lose me if I’m not your first choice.”

And at the launch of the GAA’s Referee Development Plan in Croke Park this morning, Owens spoke openly on the matter. 

He said he understood McGrath’s reaction, adding that he’d also be put out if he was snubbed.

James McGrath James McGrath. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“I was upset in 2010, 2011,” he said. “Obviously look, you want to referee the All-Ireland but if you don’t get the call, if you think you’re in the frame… I would have been upset if I didn’t get the call.

“That’s the drive at the beginning of the year, that you want to referee the All-Ireland final. The 12 of us that were picked on the panel, every one of us, to a certain degree, want to referee the All-Ireland final.

“We know that there’s four or five that it will come down to in the end. If you’re in that shake-up, you will be disappointed if you don’t get it. I would have been disappointed if I hadn’t got the call. So, I can understand it.”

James Owens and his match officials Owens and his team on the day. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Owens noted that he wasn’t distracted by the sideshow whatsoever, and that it “probably helped” in the grand scheme of things because it kept him out of the limelight.

“Once I got the call, that was my main focus. It was me, the guys that were working with me – Fergal (Horgan), Sean (Cleere), Patrick (Murphy) and the four umpires.

“It probably helped a small bit because it took the attention off. I’ve been talking (to him) since the decision was made. We’re good friends and we’ve been soldiering together for a long time. That’s not really going to change.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Conor McGregor throws pass for Cowboys before big Dallas win
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Ireland U19s defeat Netherlands to finish qualifying round with 100% record
    Ireland U19s defeat Netherlands to finish qualifying round with 100% record
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    'It was a great experience and hopefully I can look forward to many more'
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    'James McClean broke his wrist... And was actually looking at an injection to see if he could play'
    NFL
    Late, late show as Packers score 10 points in final two minutes to stun 49ers
    Late, late show as Packers score 10 points in final two minutes to stun 49ers
    This was supposed to be a Nate Peterman column but it was intercepted twice
    Seattle Seahawks soar at jam-packed Wembley Stadium
    WALES
    Wales suffer another big setback with Ramsey to miss Ireland clash
    Wales suffer another big setback with Ramsey to miss Ireland clash
    Giggs: Bale 'struggling' to be fit for Nations League trip to Ireland
    Wales suffer crushing defeat to Spain ahead of Nations League clash with Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie