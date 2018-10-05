This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
James Ryan relieved to move beyond unbeaten streak after finally tasting defeat

Though his winning run still stands in Leinster colours.

By Sean Farrell Friday 5 Oct 2018, 9:45 AM
10 minutes ago 355 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4269634
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LEINSTER LOCK JAMES Ryan admits that it was a ‘silver lining’ to finally shed his enviable unbeaten tag in professional rugby.

It took 24 matches and arrived after a Grand Slam, Pro14 and Champions Cup title were safely in the bag, but rugby finally got one over on Ryan during the first June Test against Australia in Brisbane.

“Probably the one silver lining (of defeat) so that all that malarkey would stop,” said the 22-year-old, who tended to cut an embarrassed expression when the stat was presented.

“It’s nice to have that thing behind me.”

Well, not completely behind him. The perfect record remains for Leinster, 17 games on from his provincial debut last season. 

Having completed the return to play protocols after a concussion kept him out of the  win over Connacht, the formbook would suggest that he will tick on up to 18 straight wins tomorrow against Munster, who have won one of the last seven against the eastern province and have not tasted victory in Dublin since Leo Cullen took over. 

The first time Ryan remembers seeing the rivalry in the flesh was Croke Park 2009, but recent years have seen tighter matches than that play out, most recently the one-point Leinster win in the Pro14 semi-final in the RDS.

Goodbody announce partnership with Rugby Players Ireland Ryan with Rob Kearney as Rugby Players Ireland announced a partnership with Goodbody. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

“There is just that huge sense of rivalry there, maybe not as much as there used to be, as Rob alluded to, but for me: playing the game last year, in my limited experience of the inter-pros, there did seem to be that level of emotion there from the crowd and from both teams.

“Physically, they are always up for it and they always look at this game as being one of the biggest fixtures of the year, as we would. It’s just a case of two teams going at it.”

