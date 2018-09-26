This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 26 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's out of order' - Carragher defends Declan Rice's contract stance

The West Ham youngster has faced criticism for failing to negotiate a new deal at the London Stadium.

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 12:56 PM
1 hour ago 7,249 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4254987

FORMER LIVERPOOL DEFENDER Jamie Carragher has jumped to the defence of West Ham United contract rebel Declan Rice.

The 19-year-old is becoming an increasingly prominent figure at the club but has just two years remaining on his current deal at the London Stadium.

Rice has been named West Ham’s Young Player of the Year in each of the last two campaigns and has started each of the Hammers’ last two Premier League games against Everton and Chelsea.

But reports suggest that Rice — who’s currently the subject of an international tug-of-war between England and the Republic of Ireland — has turned down a contract offer worth £12,000-a-week, four times what the teenager currently earns.

West Ham fans have criticised Rice for not accepting the offer but Carragher — who represented Liverpool between 1996 and 2013 — says the youngster is right to hold out for a bigger contract.

“I thought it was a bit out of order from some of the callers saying Rice was getting too big for his boots or he’s got to be careful about this or that,” he told Talksport.

“But to be honest, I look at him and it’s not just Declan Rice, it’s every young player who comes through at a Premier League club or any club always has to be seen to be grateful they’re playing and they can’t just ask for a bit more money.

“If there was a young foreign player signed from abroad there’d be no questions about what they deserve. I felt it when I was playing that because I was a local lad at Liverpool I had to be seen to be grateful.

“Local players coming through at their football clubs are definitely treated differently financially. This is a lad who could be West Ham’s main man over the next five or six years so I think it’s unfair he gets the criticism for not accepting the first offer he’s given.”

Sky Sports report that West Ham are confident an agreement will be struck to keep Rice beyond the end of his contract, which expires in 2020.

Talks have been ongoing between Rice and the East Londoners since April but amid Manuel Pellegrini’s recent reliance on the player, there is no sign of there being a breakthrough in negotiations.

Rice played the full 90 minutes as West Ham claimed their first home point of the season to end Chelsea’s 100% record in the Premier League following a 0-0 draw last Sunday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange
    Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange
    Lampard 'shell-shocked' as his Derby side win at Old Trafford
    Rafael Benitez charged by FA for referee comment relating to Zaha treatment
    IRELAND
    James McClean set for return to full training tomorrow after recent wrist injury
    James McClean set for return to full training tomorrow after recent wrist injury
    Class act! Celtic's Irish star saves the day for young Rangers fan targeted by bullies
    Ireland defender Kevin Long scores but Burnley crash out of Carabao Cup at the hands of Burton
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It's out of order' - Carragher defends Declan Rice's contract stance
    'It's out of order' - Carragher defends Declan Rice's contract stance
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    What has happened to Alexis Sanchez?
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    Pogba won't captain Man United again under Mourinho - reports
    Woodward backs Mourinho as Man United's revenue hits record high

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie