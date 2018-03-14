  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sky Sports analyst and ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher suspended for the rest of the season

His employers said they would discuss the possibility of the former player’s return prior to next year’s campaign.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 11:15 AM
1 hour ago 18,786 Views 54 Comments
Jamie Carragher (file pic).
Image: Getty Images


Image: Getty Images

SKY SPORTS PUNDIT and former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has been suspended for the remainder of the season, his employers have confirmed.

Carragher was forced to apologise after being caught on video spitting at a car on the motorway having been goaded by the driver.

A Sky Sports spokesman said: “Following an internal review, Sky has suspended Jamie Carragher for the remainder of the football season.

“Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again.

“Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role.”

More to follow

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

