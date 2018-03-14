Sky Sports analyst and ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher suspended for the rest of the season

SKY SPORTS PUNDIT and former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has been suspended for the remainder of the season, his employers have confirmed.

Carragher was forced to apologise after being caught on video spitting at a car on the motorway having been goaded by the driver.

A Sky Sports spokesman said: “Following an internal review, Sky has suspended Jamie Carragher for the remainder of the football season.

“Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again.

“Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role.”

