The fairytale continues! Ranked outsider books semi-final spot at World Darts Championship

RANKED OUTSIDER JAMIE Lewis has booked his spot in the semi-finals of the PDC World Darts Championship, following a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Darren Webster on Friday.

The World No 46 has already made history by becoming the first man to win through from the preliminary round to the quarter-finals, and is now looking forward to a semi-final clash against either Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor or Gary Anderson.

Victory in that fixture would make him the first qualifier to reach the final since Kirk Shepherd in 2008.

Earlier this week, he also scored a stunning victory against second seed Peter Wright.

26-year-old Lewis averaged 101.26 and hit 14 maximums en route to claiming a final-four spot in the tournament, and speaking to Sky Sports Darts after the win, he said:

“I still can’t believe it to be honest, I’m in the semi-finals of the World championships and it’s still not really sinking in. I’m so chuffed to win that game.

“I thought it was going to be a close game today to be fair. I thought it was going to go 5-4, 5-3 either way but to go out and win that game 5-0, I’m just so chuffed.

“I’m just trying to relax as much as I can and try and keep focus. It seems to be working so I’ve got to keep it going.”

Elsewhere, Rob Cross has also claimed a spot in the semi-finals after edging out Dimitri Van den Bergh 5-4.

Van den Bergh forced the game into a ninth set after rallying back from 4-1 down, but Cross prevailed and will now face either Michael van Gerwen or Raymond van Barneveld in the next stage.

Quarter-final action continues this evening from 7pm as Phil Taylor takes on Gary Anderson, while Michael van Gerwan faces Raymond van Barneveld.

