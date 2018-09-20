This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 20 September, 2018
A year out from World Cup, Japan coach Joseph signals he will step away from Sunwolves

The Kiwi wants to focus on the national side to ensure they peak in September when they will meet Ireland in RWC Pool A.

By AFP Thursday 20 Sep 2018, 11:35 AM
Joseph with Schmidt during last year's summer tour in Tokyo.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Joseph with Schmidt during last year's summer tour in Tokyo.
Joseph with Schmidt during last year's summer tour in Tokyo.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JAPAN HEAD COACH Jamie Joseph is set to relinquish control of Super Rugby’s Sunwolves to concentrate on the host team’s run-in to the 2019 World Cup.

As events took place across Japan to mark a year to go before the “Brave Blossoms” face Russia in the tournament’s opening game of Ireland’s RWC Pool A, Joseph revealed he would step down as Sunwolves coach after combining both roles last season.

The New Zealander will, however, preserve close ties between the Tokyo-based side and the national team.

“I won’t be coaching the Sunwolves next year, but I will be involved in appointing the coaches,” the former All Black told local media.

“Next year we need to be peaking in September, certainly not February when the Super Rugby competition starts,” added Joseph.

You can expect a number of our players will not be participating at the start of the Super Rugby competition with the Sunwolves, but they will start a bit later in the season.”

Joseph’s decision means the Sunwolves will appoint a fourth head coach in their fourth season since joining Super Rugby. Assistant coach Tony Brown has been tipped to take over, which would mirror his promotion to the Highlanders job in 2017 after Joseph’s departure. 

Joseph took over the Sunwolves role after the team had endured a torrid first two seasons in Super Rugby, posting just three wins.

He led them to three victories this year, but the team still finished with the wooden spoon despite signs of improvement.

Rhys Ruddock and Michael Leitch Rhys Ruddock in action against Japan in 2017. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“That’s why Super Rugby is good for our players,” insisted Joseph. 

“It’s a really intensive competition. If we can get used to that in another year’s time we will put ourselves in a really good position.”

After opening the tournament against Russia, Japan will next face Ireland in Shizuoka on 28 September before meeting Samoa and finally Scotland. 

Ireland’s pool run will begin against their Six Nations rivals on 22 September in Yokohama and the second half of the pool stage sees them move west to tackle Russia in Kobe on 3 October and Samoa on 12 October in Fukuoka.

