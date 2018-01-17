Aki fit for Connacht as training ground injuries rule out Bealham and Robb

FINLAY BEALHAM, PETER Robb and Jarrad Butler all look set to be out of Connacht action until next month.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Influential openside Butler suffered a fractured hand in the Challenge Cup draw away to Worcester last weekend.

Bealham and Robb sustained their injuries in training in Galway. The international prop suffered a knee injury according to today’s injury update from Connacht and will rehab for ‘the coming weeks’.

Robb, meanwhile, picked up a hamstring issue and the powerful centre will be sidelined for up to a month.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Bundee Aki is not included in the injury list and so is expected to start Connacht’s Challenge Cup pool finale at home to Oyonnax despite reporting with a dead leg post-match in Worcester.

In the second row stocks, James Cannon has returned to full training this week after sitting out a week with a shoulder injury. Unfortunately, Andrew Browne’s recovery from an Achilles problem has encountered a setback and his targeted return date has shifted from mid-January to February.

Following this weekend’s European ties, provinces will have two weeks without a fixture to regroup and recuperate.

The western province return to action with the 9 February home meeting with Ospreys before seeing out the month against Italian opposition – at home to Zebre and away to Benetton.