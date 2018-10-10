This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 10 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'

Former Ireland midfielder Jason McAteer opens up about clinical depression in a new Liverpool documentary.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 4:32 PM
22 minutes ago 487 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4278752

Ireland v Cameroon - McAteer McAteer playing for Ireland against Cameroon at the 2002 World Cup. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

DURING A 15-year professional playing career, Jason McAteer experienced some great highs. 

The Tranmere native realised a dream by playing at Liverpool for four years after signing from Bolton Wanderers in 1995. Capped 52 times for the Republic of Ireland, he played at two World Cups and scored the famous goal against the Netherlands to help the Boys in Green book their place at the 2002 finals. 

However, in 2007, McAteer was was diagnosed as clinically depressed soon after retiring from the game. 

To mark World Mental Health Day, LFC TV will premiere an hour-long documentary, ‘Through The Storm’, featuring the former Reds midfielder this evening. 

They have released the programme on YouTube and you can watch it in full below: 

Source: Liverpool FC/YouTube

Need help? Support is available:

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie
  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

A list of HSE and HSE-funded services can be found here

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor takes a tumble in UFC rankings as Khabib climbs to second place
    McGregor takes a tumble in UFC rankings as Khabib climbs to second place
    McGregor's coach expects Khabib rematch next but would love Diaz trilogy
    Dana White dismisses claim UFC should shoulder blame for Khabib's actions
    FOOTBALL
    FFF chief suggests Benzema's France career is 'finished'
    FFF chief suggests Benzema's France career is 'finished'
    'Sometimes he is a little too laid-back' - Dutch boss says Van Dijk must improve
    'I think he has done it on purpose': Pogba slammed by Saha over Mourinho comments
    LEINSTER
    Leinster hurling counties to gain break in new schedule for 2019 senior championship
    Leinster hurling counties to gain break in new schedule for 2019 senior championship
    Leinster's pack bringing 'a spike' after tough lessons from Munster maul
    Boost for Ulster as Murphy, Addison and Moore return to training
    IRELAND
    Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    Injury-hampered Gareth Bale '50-50 to play against Ireland' in Dublin, says Giggs
    Wayne Barnes to referee Ireland's November clash with All Blacks
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Carrick: I fell into two-year depression after the 2009 Champions League final
    Carrick: I fell into two-year depression after the 2009 Champions League final
    Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says France manager Deschamps
    Mourinho under FA investigation after allegedly swearing in Portuguese

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie