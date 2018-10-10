'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'

McAteer playing for Ireland against Cameroon at the 2002 World Cup. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

DURING A 15-year professional playing career, Jason McAteer experienced some great highs.

The Tranmere native realised a dream by playing at Liverpool for four years after signing from Bolton Wanderers in 1995. Capped 52 times for the Republic of Ireland, he played at two World Cups and scored the famous goal against the Netherlands to help the Boys in Green book their place at the 2002 finals.

However, in 2007, McAteer was was diagnosed as clinically depressed soon after retiring from the game.

To mark World Mental Health Day, LFC TV will premiere an hour-long documentary, ‘Through The Storm’, featuring the former Reds midfielder this evening.

Just want to thank everyone for their best wishes on the documentary. I’d also like to thank @LFC and @LFCTV for having the courage and bravery for addressing this issue. I’m so proud of My club. #YNWA #MentalHealthAwareness — Jason Mcateer (@MCATEER4) October 10, 2018 Source: Jason Mcateer /Twitter

They have released the programme on YouTube and you can watch it in full below:

Need help? Support is available:

Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie

Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)

Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)

Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)

Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

A list of HSE and HSE-funded services can be found here.

