This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 19 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quigley emerges victorious after serious scrap with veteran Hernandez

Jason Quigley was pushed to the edge of his collar by 39-year-old Freddy Hernandez.

By Gavan Casey Friday 19 Oct 2018, 5:37 AM
1 hour ago 950 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4294586
Image: Eoin Mundow/INPHO
Image: Eoin Mundow/INPHO

JASON QUIGLEY FOUND himself in a battle but ultimately left the ring with a unanimous-decision win over veteran Freddy Herandez on frankly disgraceful scorecards of 99-91 and 98-92 x2.

Quigley was deservedly awarded the win but there can’t have been more than a couple of rounds in it after the 39-year-old former world title challenger pushed him to the edge at Fantasy Springs in California.

The Donegal middleweight, formerly known as ‘El Animal’, opened with a couple of sharp right hands through the guard in the first before tidying up somewhat in the second, working behind an accurate body attack and stinging jab.

He took the third, as well, but at a pace that afforded Herandez plenty of breathing space: the left hook we saw fell the previously unstopped Daniel Rosario was non-existent, and Hernandez edged the fourth, opening a cut beneath the left eye of Quigley.

An accidental clash of heads opened up a corresponding blemish for Hernandez, but the veteran manoeuvred his way back into the contest with a strong fifth.

Hernandez caught Quigley flush with an overhand right to start the sixth, and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to claim he controlled the round overall from that point.

He rattled Quigley with another peach of a right against the ropes a round later, and completed the better work overall as it became apparent that he had showed up in California looking not merely to survive, but for a scalp.

Quigley tried to initiate the exchanges in the eighth but again it was Hernandez who landed the first shot clean — a right hand on the back of a standard one-two. Quigley, though, began to find his rhythm in the counter, picking off an overzealous Hernandez with a couple of tasty shots on the backfoot.

In the penultimate round, it was Quigley who landed first in anger with the left hand, but there wasn’t much to separate them. Again, Hernandez landed a few of his own, and Quigley tried to force it — finding little to no success with his right hand.

The Irishman had the better of the last, outboxing Hernandez in a manner that begged the question as to why he hadn’t fought similarly sooner.

10 rounds in, Quigley’s head movement was decent, his counters found the target, and there was one peach of a left hook to the body which momentarily gave Hernandez something to think about.

But there will be more for the Donegal man to think about after what was ultimately a lacklustre display.

It was only Quigley’s 15th professional contest and Hernandez had boxed 203 more rounds than the former Irish amateur breakout coming into tonight’s bout, but the younger fighter could have made that count and instead let it work against him for plenty of the fight.

He won, sure enough — the punch stats will tell you that — but there is massive work to be done over his next few fights if he is to establish himself as a world title contender.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

Taylor baffled by ‘mentally fragile’ rival Amanda Serrano, but must first deal with her big sister in Boston

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    After constant Mourinho criticism, it's been some turnaround for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford
    After constant Mourinho criticism, it's been some turnaround for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford
    'I've had offers from all over the world' - Arsene Wenger ready to return to football
    Usain Bolt rejects offer to join Maltese champions Valletta
    IRELAND
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    European weekend provides final audition for Schmidt's November squad
    'There needs to be change at the very top of Irish football' - Townsend says 'boys club' is holding Ireland back
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Rival clubs hover as Unai Emery fails to assure Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal future
    Rival clubs hover as Unai Emery fails to assure Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal future
    'We have no regrets - this is our best start after eight games': Pochettino fine with lack of signings
    After rescuing his career at Man United, Shaw handed improved five-year deal
    BOXING
    Quigley emerges victorious after serious scrap with veteran Hernandez
    Quigley emerges victorious after serious scrap with veteran Hernandez
    The trailer for the new Katie Taylor documentary is here and it looks magnificent
    Quigley can make statement tonight as top of middleweight division opens up for business

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie