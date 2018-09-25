Kleyn signs new Munster contract ahead of Ireland qualification in 2019

JEAN KLEYN HAS reaffirmed his intention to play international rugby for Ireland after signing a three-year contract extension with Munster.

The 25-year-old second row joined the southern province from the Stormers in 2016 and becomes eligible to represent Ireland under World Rugby residency rules in September 2019 — weeks before the start of the World Cup in Japan.

Kleyn pictured at Munster training this week. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Kleyn’s new deal will see him under contract at Munster until June 2022, and upon announcing his commitment to the province, the South African-born lock spoke about his aspirations to play at the highest level.

“Every rugby player has an aspiration to play at the highest level and I mean the way Ireland are playing now, they are the highest level so if I could possibly make the team on merit I would love to play,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity I would relish. But I’ve always said it, my commitment lies with Munster at the minute. Focusing on what’s here now, think about the international stuff later.”

Kleyn made his Munster debut in September 2016 and has since made 42 appearances in red, scoring six tries. The second row was consistently excellent for Johann van Graan’s side last season, starting 23 times in the Munster engine room.

“I came over here two years ago with the intent of trying to make my mark on Munster and now I’ve got another three year opportunity and I’m delighted,” he added.

“I’ve been treated exceptionally well by the club. I have my house and I have my dogs, I’m happy as I can be. I really enjoy playing rugby here, and that makes life so much better.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!