  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kaino ends All Blacks career and announces France switch

New Zealand back row Jerome Kaino will move to France at the end of the Super Rugby season, ending his time as an All Black.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 10:05 PM
4 hours ago 8,954 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3875815
Jerome Kaino in action for the All Blacks
Jerome Kaino in action for the All Blacks
Jerome Kaino in action for the All Blacks

JEROME KAINO HAS called time on his All Blacks career by announcing he is to move to play his club rugby in France at the end of the Super Rugby season.

The back row has won 81 caps for New Zealand in his career, twice helping them to World Cup glory in 2011 and 2015.

Kaino has also played 127 games for Blues, with only Tony Woodcock and Keven Mealamu having made more appearances.

Announcing his decision in a post on Instagram, Kaino wrote: “After much speculation I want to confirm that I will be leaving NZ Rugby at the end of the 2018 Blues campaign. 

“I want to thank NZRU, Auckland rugby, the Blues and the All Blacks for the opportunities and constant development I have been given. My coaches, managers, physios, Docs, staff, sponsors, media for the years of support and guidance. 

“Finally and most importantly to my FAMILY and the FANS the people who have made my career here in NZ such a special experience, you have been amazing, I will forever be grateful. 

“But for now it’s back to work with my @bluesrugbyteam brothers.”

New Zealand confirmed Kaino will be plying his trade with an as-of-yet unspecified French outfit from next season.

Head coach Steve Hansen said: “Jerome will leave New Zealand rugby with our best wishes. He’s had a long and distinguished career in the All Blacks jersey and brought a physicality and skill level to his game which made him the best in the world in his position.

“He can be rightly proud of everything he has achieved in the All Blacks, which included helping win two Rugby World Cups.

“I’d like to thank him for his service and also want to acknowledge his wife Di and the family for their outstanding support for him and the team over many years. It has certainly been appreciated and we wish them all the very best wishes for the next chapter of their lives.”

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew added: “On behalf of New Zealand Rugby, I’d like to acknowledge everything that Jerome has done for the game in New Zealand. He’s had a massive impact in the Auckland, Blues and All Blacks jerseys.

“He helped set the benchmark for modern loose forward play with his dominant performances over the years, highlighted by his outstanding play at the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cups.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Iâll definitely talk with him' - Italy make Chelsea boss Conte their number one target
'I’ll definitely talk with him' - Italy make Chelsea boss Conte their number one target
Once considered among English football's brightest prospects, it's now 2 years since Saido Berahino's last goal
'Huge interest' in Lazio midfielder being targeted by Man United and Real Madrid
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo omission backfires as Madrid slump to fifth league defeat of the season
Ronaldo omission backfires as Madrid slump to fifth league defeat of the season
'€222m in the physio room': Marseille boss piles pressure on PSG ahead of Coupe Classique
Champions League matches are moving to two new kick-off times from next season
IRELAND
Ireland's Chris Farrell likely to miss rest of Six Nations after knee injury
Ireland's Chris Farrell likely to miss rest of Six Nations after knee injury
Schmidt: 'We can't afford to keep conceding three tries a game'
Murray and Sexton limited in training as Schmidt looks to next week for Furlong and Henderson
SCOTLAND
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
Townsend aiming to resolve 'an issue for Scotland since the Six Nations began'
Celtic skipper Scott Brown ends Scotland career to focus on the Hoops
SIX NATIONS
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'One of the true greats' - Praise for Jamie Heaslip after he calls time on rugby career
Heaslip was often under-appreciated but his professionalism set new standards

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie