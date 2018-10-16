Toulouse face anxious wait as two key men cited ahead of Leinster clash

TOULOUSE ARE IN danger losing both Jerome Kaino and Lucas Pointud for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup match against Leinster.

Both players will face a disciplinary hearing in Paris on Wednesday, knowing that any sort of suspension will rule them out of their clash with the defending champions.

Kaino has been cited following a hefty challenge on Jamie Roberts during the French club’s 22-20 victory over Bath in Round 1.

The former All Blacks star was shown a yellow card at the time and sin-binned by match referee Andrew Brace, but the citing commissioner Eugene Ryan has deemed that he should also face a striking charge.

Pointud is alleged to have struck Bath’s Nathan Catt with his head in the second half of Saturday’s game, an offence which carries an entry point of six weeks at the low end if the prop is found guilty.

Separately, Saracens’ Alex Lozowksi will face two separate citing charges at a hearing in London this evening — one for alleged dangerous play while entering a ruck in Sunday’s victory over Glasgow, and another for an alleged dangerous tackle on Ruaridh Jackson.

Second row Manuel Carizza also faces a striking charge following Lyon’s defeat to the Cardiff Blues.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: