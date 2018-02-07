Jesse Lingard apologises over 'totally unacceptable' tweet during Munich memorial service

JESSE LINGARD HAS apologised over a “totally unacceptable” tweet that was posted on his social media page during Tuesday’s memorial service to mark the 60th anniversary of the Munich air disaster.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Alex Ferguson were among the guests at Old Trafford for an event to remember the 23 people – including eight players – who lost their lives in the crash.

Lingard — who was also present — was criticised after a tweet discussing video game FIFA was posted on his account moments after the service’s silence at 1504 GMT, the exact time of the accident in 1958.

The 25-year-old subsequently took the tweet down and apologised for the message having been posted.

“A member of my media team inadvertently replied to a tweet this afternoon on my Twitter profile during the Munich memorial service at Old Trafford,” Lingard wrote.

I was unaware as I was attending the service at the time, and don’t condone the post or the timing in any way.

“The post has now been deleted, and I’d like to apologise for any upset caused, this is totally unacceptable and does not reflect my personality or view on this emotional day.”

United captain Michael Carrick laid a wreath during the service and the midfielder paid tribute to the Munich victims with a social media post late on Tuesday.

A privilege to be part of such a moving ceremony today,” Carrick posted on Twitter. “Thank you to all those who attended memorials all over Europe. Your support is amazing.

“It’s clear how the Busby Babes legacy means so much to you all and for that you should be so very proud. It’s why this club is special.”

