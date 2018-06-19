This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dunleavy hopes to be Donegal rugby trailblazer after exposure on world stage

The blindside wasn’t on the radar of Ireland age grade squads until making his mark in Noel McNamara’s U20s.

By John Fallon Tuesday 19 Jun 2018, 6:43 AM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IT WAS A forgettable campaign for the Irish at the World Rugby U20 Championships but one unique story to emerge are the huge strides being made by a Letterkenny flanker towards becoming the first professional rugby player from Donegal.

Joe Dunleavy, who made his U20 debut against Scotland in the Six Nations, enjoyed a good tournament in France and heads into his second year in the Ulster academy boosted by the experience of playing against some of the top sides in the world.

Of course, it would be more than appropriate for a young player who has learned the skills at Dave Gallaher Memorial Park, the ground in Letterkenny which was renamed in 2005 in honour of the Ramelton native who became first All Black captain to be a trailblazer.

But Dunleavy has not had it easy. His pathway has been through Letterkenny RFC, then City of Derry and on to Malone when he joined the Ulster academy. He was not part of any Irish underage squad until being drafted for the U20s this year by Noel McNamara.

“I’m a big surprise, to have come this far it has a lot to do with Letterkenny as a club itself. They put a lot of work into me and there are a lot of coaches there that helped. I’m really grateful to them,” says Dunleavy, whose four older brothers and father Michael also played for Letterkenny RFC.

He moved to City of Derry to get All-Ireland League experience while still a student at Colaiste Ailigh, the Irish language school in Letterkenny, and from there he was selected for the Ulster academy.

Joe Dunleavy Source: Iconsport/INPHO

“I’m going into my second year in academy in Ulster and really looking forward to it after getting the experience of the U20 Six Nations and the World Championship.

“It was great getting my first cap in the Six Nations against Scotland. That was a great boost and it gave me confidence,” added Dunleavy, who helped Malone to the AIL Division 2A crown.

A career as a professional and being capped by the Irish senior side are, of course, the primary goals at this stage and while results didn’t go Ireland’s way in France, Dunleavy said the experience of playing in the World Rugby U20 Championship is invaluable.

It’s huge. It shows you off to the world. Everyone gets to see you. There is a chance for you to show what you are made of. You get to play against the best of the best.

“You see that French team, half of them play week-in-week-out Top14, it’s huge. It’s huge to play against those players and see how you come off against them,” added Dunleavy who had the honour of scoring a try in the opening game against a French side which went on to lift the title in the final against England on Sunday night.

