This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 2 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The anxiety I would get would manifest itself' - Joe Marler reaffirms he never tried to incur an England ban

Marler said that comments he recently made about looking for an “easy way out” of England duty were taken out of context.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,481 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4265026
Former England and Lions prop Joe Marler.
Former England and Lions prop Joe Marler.
Former England and Lions prop Joe Marler.

JOE MARLER HAS moved to clarify comments that he made about his “irrational behaviour” ahead of England camps by stating that he never tried to get suspended.

The Harlequins prop last week announced his retirement from international rugby at the age of 28 in order to spend more time with his family.

Marler told The Rugby Pod that he used to look for an “easy way out” of reporting for international duty.

He said: “The anxiety I would get about having to leave and go away again would manifest itself in giving away more dull penalties and looking for outs, looking for a yellow card, looking for a red card, because if I could pick up a ban, that’s an easy way out without actually pulling the trigger.”

Marler later took to social media to explain what he was trying to say.

Rugby Union - 2015 RBS Six Nations - Wales v England - Millennium Stadium Marler announced his retirement from international rugby last week aged 28. Source: EMPICS Sport

“I would like to clarify my comments on @TheRugbyPod this morning that have been taken out of context. I have never deliberately done anything on a rugby pitch – or off it – to get a ban,” he tweeted.

“I was simply reflecting on my occasional irrational behaviour when England camps were looming and trying to understand my actions a little bit better.”

Marler added that it has not been difficult to come to terms with the fact that he will not play for his country again.

“It hasn’t felt that hard. It hasn’t felt like a big decision because I’ve been thinking about it for some time,” he added.

“I really enjoyed my time with England but as soon as I had kids, it completely flipped my perspective.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund
    Neymar lauds 'winner' Tuchel and insists best is yet to come
    Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold makes shortlist for best young footballer in the world prize
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    LIVE: Man United vs Valencia, Champions League
    LIVE: Man United vs Valencia, Champions League
    'He has sacrificed himself' - Fellaini embodies the spirit that Man United need, says Mourinho
    Former Man United striker Rossi escapes drugs ban
    MUNSTER
    'When I'm as fit as I can be and in as good form as I can be, I back myself to play'
    'When I'm as fit as I can be and in as good form as I can be, I back myself to play'
    'A pretty strong team will be put out': Leinster go into Munster with one eye on Europe
    Leavy, Ryan and McGrath back to boost Leinster for Munster showdown

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie