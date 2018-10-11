This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Offaly begin life in Joe McDonagh Cup with home tie against neighbours Laois

The Joe McDonagh Cup is heading for its second season.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 9:52 PM
22 minutes ago 550 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4281713

Here’s the draw for the 2019 Joe McDonagh Cup: 

OFFALY WILL BEGIN their journey through the Joe McDonagh Cup with a round-one tie against neighbouring county Laois next year.

They will then travel to take on the 2018 finalists Westmeath in the second round before facing Antrim and Kerry in the final rounds of the competition.

The Faithful county dropped down to the Joe McDonagh for the 2019 season after they finished bottom of the Leinster group at the end of the round-robin series during the summer.

Their relegation to this competition comes two decades after the county last lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1998. 

The Joe McDonagh Cup was introduced this year as part of a revamped hurling championship structure with Carlow coming out on top in the final against Westmeath, meaning they will take their place in the Liam MacCarthy Cup competition for 2019.

Christy Ring Cup Draw

Christy Ring Christy Ring Cup Draw.

Nicky Rackard Cup

Nicky Rackard Nicky Rackard Cup.

Lory Meagher Cup

Lory Meagher Lory Meagher Cup.

Meanwhile, the draws for the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups were also made on Thursday.

Both the Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cup competitions consist of two groups of teams playing on a round-robin basis. 

The top two teams in each group will contest the semi-finals with the winners of each group playing the runners-up of the other group. The bottom two teams in each group will have a play-off and the losing side will be relegated.

In the case of the Nicky Rackard Cup, the winner of the final will be promoted to the Christy Ring Cup.

The Lory Meagher Cup will have one group of four teams playing on a round-robin basis. The top two teams will contest the final with the winners moving up to the Nicky Rackard Cup competition. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    McGregor's team-mate denies sparking UFC 229 brawl with religious slur
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Mancini's winless run continues with Italy on emotional night as Genoa bridge victims remembered
    Russian football stars turn themselves in to police after cafe clash
    LEINSTER
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Leinster deploy both Leavy and JVDF as they open Champions Cup defence against Wasps
    'What a joke': Wasps back row Hughes still suspended for Leinster trip as disciplinary panel delay decision
    IRELAND
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    Injury-hampered Gareth Bale '50-50 to play against Ireland' in Dublin, says Giggs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?
    'There were low days... You're thinking: "Are you good enough?"'
    'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie